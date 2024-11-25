‘I don’t know when I next want to perform’: Adele bids a bittersweet farewell to music after her 100th Las Vegas residency show

The voice that has defined heartbreak anthems for almost two decades is now gearing up for a well-deserved break. Here’s what she said about the farewell and her plans away from the spotlight.

The 16-time Grammy award winner and the best-selling female artist of the 21st century in the U.K., Adele recently wrapped up her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency after performing 100 shows since Nov. 2022. Though the residency was initially planned for 32 shows, the singer-songwriter extended it several times before finally bidding goodbye to both the residency and her musical career on the night of Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024.

The music icon first announced her plans to depart from her singing duties during an interview with Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service in July. (via Deadline) “I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she said. She also revealed that doing as many as 100 shows has taken a toll on her energy and enthusiasm, making her feel like her “tank is quite empty.”

Fast forward to September, Adele broke the emotional news directly to her fans after a successful show in Munich. “I have 10 shows to do. But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart,” the singer announced. (via Cosmopolitan) And now, after wrapping up her 100th show at the Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, she bid her final farewell to fans, admitting how the residency has been “wonderful” and that she “will miss it terribly.”

While she admitted “I don’t know when I next want to perform again,” the 36-year-old also made sure to assure fans that she will eventually be back. “The only thing I’m good at is singing. I just don’t know when I want to next come on stage, but I love you,” she reiterated. As for what will she do during this indefinite break, she hilariously and nervously replied, “I’m not doing anything else. I’m actually shitting myself about what I am going to do. I don’t have any fu*king plans.” (via Variety)

However, she might have already revealed what she wants to do besides music. While chatting to The Hollywood Reporter a year back in Dec. 2023, Adele slipped that “There is one movie I want to do.” Does that mean our favorite pop star entering the film world? Well, not so soon. Adele also revealed, “The guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it.” When asked about the guy so we could all collectively dm him to proceed with the project, Adele straight up went “I’m not giving you no clues.”

What she did tell us is that she wouldn’t do a biopic of a singer, ever. “I get offered to do biopics of singers, and I think that’s too obvious… Would they want me to sing as myself? Because then it would sound like me, it wouldn’t sound like them. So I wouldn’t do it.” So, for now, the singer might want to shift her focus to good family time with her longtime partner Rich Paul, and 11-year-old son, Angelo. And maybe she’ll finally have another baby she had wanted for years?

