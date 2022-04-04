The career and life of Britney Spears is full of incredible moments, and from her iconic rise to pop stardom to her personal troubles, the star is no stranger to controversy or public attention. And on Monday, Spears confirmed that she will be telling her story in her own words.

In a multi-image post to her Instagram account, the star confirmed that she is writing an autobiography. In the post, Spears says: “I’m writing a book at the moment, and it’s actually healing and therapeutic.”

As many fans noted, Justin Timberlake is mentioned in the post. As Spears wrote, “I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me.” Spears added that “Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize twenty years later!!! Timing is everything!!! Good timing is the BITCH!!!”

Some fans wonder if this remark reflects a genuine appreciation of Timberlake’s apology, or if this is meant to be read as sarcasm. Recently Spears made and then removed a post that mentioned people she thought had profited off her name. This post included an assertion that read, “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!” Many fans believed this person to be Timberlake, someone Spears has brought up often in recent months.

This is the latest volley in a long-running feud; Spears has frequently said that Timberlake used her to push his solo career, including featuring a lookalike of the star in the video for “Cry Me a River,” and discussing the pair’s sex life on the radio. Famously, in a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Spears said the inclusion of the lookalike appeared to her “like such a desperate attempt, personally.”

Timberlake apologized to Spears in February 2021, after the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears was released. He did so in an Instagram post that read, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right.”

Timberlake said he benefited from “a system that condones misogyny and racism.” As the apology continued, Timberlake made a specific note of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson before concluding with, “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better, and I will do better.”

Spears’ post also mentions several of her family members, as well as sharing a story about her time under her conservatorship. Currently, Spears’ book has no official release date, nor does it have a publisher attached.