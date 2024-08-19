BTS: ‘Jung Kook: I Am Still’ documentary release date and ticket information

Six out of seven BTS members might still be carrying out their military service, but the band is making sure the fans are well taken care of.

Besides a slew of musical efforts, the members have also released multiple films detailing their individual transition into solo artistry, with the youngest, Jung Kook, joining the fold with the documentary I Am Still, coming to global theaters very soon.

When is Jung Kook’s documentary I Am Still coming out?

Image via Trafalgar Releasing/Hybe

ARMYs will get to witness Jung Kook’s journey toward releasing his chart-topping debut album Golden when I Am Still hits theaters worldwide, starting Sept. 18. The documentary will screen globally for a limited time, and fans can either sign up for country and city-specific updates on the official website, or contact their local theater chains for more information on dates and times.

Here’s how to buy tickets for Jung Kook: I Am Still

Image via Trafalgar Releasing/Hybe

Tickets for I Am Still screenings go on sale on your theater-chain-of-choice’s website everywhere Aug. 21 at 2 pm BST / 6 am PDT / 9 am EDT / 8 pm ICT, except for in South Korea and Japan, which will have specific sales on Sept. 4 and Sept. 13.

The movie promises to show plenty of exclusive behind-the-scenes goodness, as well as interviews and performances of some of Jung Kook’s biggest hits including the #1 song “Seven (feat. Latto), “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” and “Standing Next to You.”

I Am Still‘s director Park Jun Soo is BTS’ go-to documentarian, having handled nearly every other film and television release of the last six years, from Burn the Stage to Jung Kook and Jimin’s latest travel series Are You Sure?!. Essentially, he’s the guy making sure ARMY don’t go without while the band continues to stay out of the public eye.

