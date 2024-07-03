‘Are You Sure?!’ BTS release date confirmed



BTS truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Even as the boys enter their last year in the military — with Jin already out to handle all of ARMY’s shenanigans — we keep getting floored with content and gifts. From albums to singles to MVs… we’re spoiled ARMY. So much so, that we’re even getting the Jimin and Jungkook traveling show, Are You Sure?! this summer.

For some time now, ARMY already knew a Jimin and Jungkook series would be on the way. We also knew it would be a traveling reality show, where two of the group’s ‘maknaes’ would be traveling across cities and countries and just doing… something. After the teaser dropped, though, the hype was back up and fans were immediately filled with excitement. Turns out, Jungkook and Jimin’s trip to Tokyo back in 2017 was only a glimpse of what we would actually get. Now that HYBE has already announced some details, here’s everything we know so far about Are You Sure?!.

When is BTS’ Are You Sure?! coming out?

The new BTS eight-part reality series is dropping on August 8 on Disney Plus. It is part of Disney’s partnership with BTS’ parent company, HYBE, and it will be joining the three series and documentaries the group has released over the past few years on the streaming platform. It will be the first Jimin and Jungkook-focused series, which fans know has been a long time coming.

The duo had been dropping hints over time with images of them in vacation spots, but it wasn’t until Jungkook’s final reveal dropped that fans finally got the full picture. It was in Suchwita, a variety web series led by BTS’ SUGA, that Jungkook admitted it was Jimin who came up with the idea of doing a traveling show with his younger peer — as they’d done in the past, albeit unofficially.

Jungkook thankfully agreed, and here we are today: with an official release date for the series that we now know to be called Are You Sure?!, a teaser, and lots, and I mean lots of anticipation. Surely, fans who lived through Jungkook’s G.C.F. craze will be feeling bouts of nostalgia on August 8, when the first two episodes finally drop.

