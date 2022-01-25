Cardi B wins $1.25M defamation lawsuit against YouTuber

Rapper Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber LaTasha “Tasha K” Kebe over salacious claims the vlogger made in more than a dozen videos.

Tasha K claimed that the superstar rapper was a prostitute, that she was a drug addict, that she cheated on her husband Offset and that she had herpes. She also said Cardi B “f*cked herself with beer bottles” when she worked as a stripper.

After deliberating for two weeks, the jury awarded Cardi B $1.25 million in damages and convicted Kebe of invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress. There could be more punitive damages on the way, in addition to a potential bill for the rapper’s legal fees.

The rapper took Kebe to court in 2019 over the videos making the outrageous claims. Cardi said the videos made her feel suicidal and she experienced weight loss, anxiety, migraines and fatigue.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she said. In court, she said, “Only an evil person could do that shit.”

The herpes allegation was especially egregious, she said, testifying that Kebe’s followers called her “Herpes B” and chastised her for kissing her daughter on the lips.

Kebe responded to the loss on Twitter.

“My Husband, Attorney & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos, it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.”

She later thanked her fans.

“I forgot to thank all of the viewers for all of your support. In this business, this is part of the protocol. Everyone in my seat has been through this, & this ain’t the last. This comes with the territory. See y’all Friday! It’s long overdue!”

Cardi’s legal victory comes just days after she promised to cover funeral and burial costs for victims of the recent Bronx apartment fire. Cardi is from the same area and said she “knew I needed to do something to help” following the death of 17 people.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” Cardi said. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”