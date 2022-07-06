Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapses on stage in ‘severe medical emergency’

Carlos Santana, legendary musician and iconic guitarist, has collapsed while performing onstage in what venue staff has described as a “severe medical emergency.”

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the 74-year-old was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre just outside of Detroit, introducing his recent track “Joy.” As he in was the process of introducing the song, which he reportedly described as “mystical medicine music to heal a world infected with fear”, he collapsed.

Medical staff rushed to the scene with a tarp before taking Santana offstage after spending 20 minutes delivering first aid.

Staff at the venue announced that the show was canceled, before encouraging those that came out to see Santana to send their prayers.

“Ladies and gentlemen as you can we see have a severe medical emergency. Let’s share our prayers … We need it right now … Please send your light and love to this man.”

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

This story is developing.