Coachella has finally revealed to fans its complete lineup for 2022 which will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

The announcement today showcased the complete stacked lineup for the event with a ton of other big names making up the weekend-long event, with the same lineup playing two weekends in April. The official announcement also confirms reports from last week that Billie Eilish and Ye would be headlining the event, but with the new addition of Harry Styles that was reported earlier today.

This will be the first time Coachella has been held since 2019. The 2020 event was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. This lineup was supposed to be maintained as the event was pushed to 2021 and then again to 2022, however, for multiple reasons, these headliners had to bow out of the event.

Day one on both weekends will be headlined by Harry Styles with other performances from Lil Baby, Daniel Ceasar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Baby Keem, and a ton more.

On day two, Billie Eilish will headline along with acts like Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, and more.

Closing out both weekends will be Ye, with Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie XX, Run the Jewels, Karol G, and a ton of other artists. You can check out the full lineup here.

Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M — Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022

The newly revealed poster shows that the Swedish House Mafia will be “returning to the desert”, but there isn’t an indication of what day they will be performing on.