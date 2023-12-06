DD Osama age, height, and real name, explained

DD Osama is an up-and-coming rapper on tour in 2023, capturing fans and followers worldwide on the strength of his debut mixtape, Here 2 Stay. Watch a DD Osama video, and it’s clear he’s young, but how old is he, exactly? And while we’re at it, what’s his height and real name?

If you haven’t heard of DD Osama, don’t be too hard on yourself: The New York rapper associated with drill music has only been at it since 2021. He hit the scene with Aftermath, a hard-hitting track featuring the rapper Blockwork and Osama’s brother, Notti Osama. Spoiler alert: Notti Osama’s not his real name either. And sadly, Notti died in a stabbing at the age of 14 in 2022, according to Pinkvilla.

From there, DD has continued building his career and a massive following on social media. Meanwhile, he’s released a string of singles, featured on other artist’s tracks, worked with Drake, and toured in 2023 with Lil Durk. When a new artist is as hot as DD, fans want to know everything about them.

So, without further hype, here are the details we promised: DD’s height, real name, and age.

DD Osama’s age, height, and real name

As mentioned, DD Osama certainly looks young — or is he just small in stature? As of 2023, Osama was just 16 years old. And as far as his height, he’s about average: 5’5″. Osama was born in Harlem in 2006, and his real name is David DeShaun Reyes. On that note, Osama’s late brother, Notti Osama, was born Ethan Reyes.

There were other tracks besides Aftermath that DD collaborated on with his brother. After his brother’s death, their track Dead Opps helped put the brother’s music on the map. Since then, DD’s acclaim has only grown.

On finding success at a young age, DD told Complex in Nov. 2023:

” … [If]f my little brother never died then we were both going to blow up. I be saying that s*** all the time, it just would have taken a little more time. We just would have had to wait until the world see our face and then everyone gonna see us.”

And what does the future hold for the young, self-described “Future” of hip-hop music?

“I get 100 more plaques and I got a Grammy. Once I got 100 more plaques and just one Grammy. If I do get more, thank you God, but I really just want one, and 100 plaques, and a couple billboards,” DD said (via Complex).