Dua Lipa debuts new platinum blonde look at 2022 Grammys

Pop megastar Dua Lipa has stunned on the 2022 Grammys red carpet debuting a new, waist-length, platinum-blonde look.

The look, crafted by hairstylist Chris Appleton, perfectly complimented the musician’s black Versace dress which was topped off with an assortment of different gold chains and accessories.

Appleton teased the look prior to the red carpet on his Instagram simply captioning to photo “Blondie”. Later, Dua would also share the look on her page highlighting the vintage 1992 Versace.

Dua attended the 2022 Grammys to present the award for Best New Artist to Olivia Rodrigo, alongside Megan Thee Stallion. After a quick outfit change, Dua’s second look led to an outfit clashing skit when both presenters took to the podium wearing the same Versace look, seemingly inspired by the 1998 MTV VMA mixup with Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

The competition for this award was fierce this year with names like Baby Keem, FINNEAS, The Kid LAROI, and Glass Animals up for it. Ultimately, Rodrigo took home the prize, and would later go on to also win Best Pop Vocal Album also for her debut Sour.

With no new music, Dua didn’t receive any nominations at this year’s Grammys. Her previous outings to the event have been overwhelmingly successful though including last year, where she took home Best Pop Vocal Album. Prior to that, in 2019, she netted both the Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording awards.