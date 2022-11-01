Every opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

With the announcement of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras Tour, in honor of her entire musical history, fans have another factor to keep in mind when choosing which shows they want to attend. That is because this time, Taylor has gathered no less than nine opening acts, ranging from close friends to indie artists to musical legends.

But wait, they’re not all going to be in every concert: there are two opening acts each night, with some appearing more than others. You’ll need to get lucky if you want to catch some of them. Here are all the opening acts for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, their connection to Taylor, and which concerts they are part of.

Paramore

Photo by Zachary Gray/Fueled by Ramen

American rock band Paramore is one of the most important bands of the 2000s, and one of Taylor’s personal favorites. A good friend of hers, lead singer Hayley Williams has even been a guest on the Speak Now World Tour in 2011. Since their debut album All We Know Is Falling came out in 2005, they helped shape the pop-punk and rock of their time and still inspire new artists to this day.

Opening on:

March 18, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

beabadoobee

Photo via Instagram/Beabadoobee

A Filipino-British artist, beabadoobee has been praised by Taylor in the past, as well as by artists like Harry Styles and Khalid. The indie singer-songwriter opened for The 1975 on their pre-pandemic Music for Cars Tour in 2020 and released her second studio album in July 2022.

Opening on:

March 25, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

April 1, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 2, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 15, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

April 22, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

April 28, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Phoebe Bridgers

Photo via Instagram/Phoebe Bridgers

American musician Phoebe Bridgers — previously the bassist of Sloppy Jane — is a beloved alternative artist of this generation. She was featured on the track “Nothing New” from Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021.

Opening on:

May 6, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 19, 2023 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 26, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 27, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

girl in red

Photo via Instagram/Girl in Red

The 23-year-old Norwegian musician Marie Ulven Ringheim is better known for her solo project girl in red. With love, heartbreak, and mental health among her most popular themes, the indie pop artist cites Taylor as one of her biggest influences.

Opening on:

June 2, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 3, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

June 24, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

MUNA

Photo via Instagram/Muna

Signed to the same label as Bridgers, Muna is an American indie pop trio. In the past, the band has opened for Harry Styles’ first solo tour in North America and Europe.

Opening on:

July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

July 8, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

HAIM

Photo via Instagram/Haim

HAIM is an American trio of sisters who have been best friends with Taylor for a long time, in addition to being a Grammy-nominated rock band in their own right. They have opened for Taylor in her 1989 World Tour and have been featured in her song “no body, no crime” (from 2020’s evermore) and her music video for “Bejeweled” (from 2022’s Midnights). Taylor was also featured in a remix of their song “Gasoline” (from 2020’s Women in Music Pt. III).

Opening on:

July 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

July 29, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Aug. 4, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

GAYLE

Photo via Instagram/GAYLE

18-year-old pop singer GAYLE is responsible for the viral hit “ABCDEFU,” released in 2021. She has two EPs out, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One and A Study of the Human Experience Volume Two.

Opening on:

March 18, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

March 25, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

May 6, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

May 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 19, 2023 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 26, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Gracie Abrams

Photo via Instagram/Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is an American pop artist. The singer-songwriter has toured as a supporting act for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour and cites Taylor as a major musical influence. Taylor has also expressed her admiration for Gracie in the past, and she is filmmaker J.J. Abrams’ daughter.

Opening on:

April 1, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 2, 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

April 15, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

April 22, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

April 28, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 27, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

July 8, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

July 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

July 29, 2023 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

OWENN

Photo via Instagram/OWENN

Previously her backup dancer, Christian Owens is now better known as singer OWENN. As a dancer, he was featured in Taylor’s music video for “Lover” and toured with her, and as a musician, he’s been part of the 2022 Lollapalooza lineup in Stockholm and Paris.

Opening on: