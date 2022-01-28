Fans worry Adele will cancel Las Vegas residency after her set was taken down
Adele fans are heartbroken after the star shared a tearful video just days ago that announced her Las Vegas residency rescheduling. Adele was set to begin her residency on Jan. 21, just a day after sharing the video, but she said her show just wasn’t ready.
Adele said they’d tried absolutely everything they could to put the show together to make it perfect for fans, but that several factors stopped the show from being able to go on. She noted that they’d been awake for 30+ hours to try to make it happen but that it just couldn’t come together. As she concluded the video, Adele said they would reschedule the show immediately. However, fans are now concerned that the show isn’t going to happen at all.
That growing fear was heightened when photos of her set being removed began circulating online. The entire situation is causing some Adele-lovers anxious about the future of her residency.
It goes without saying that artists want their concert experiences to be memorable and lasting for anyone who attends a show. It’s been reported that Keith Urban will take over a few of Adele’s previously scheduled shows in the meantime, but we hope the odds are in Adele’s favor and that her Las Vegas residency gets back on track soon.