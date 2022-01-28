Adele fans are heartbroken after the star shared a tearful video just days ago that announced her Las Vegas residency rescheduling. Adele was set to begin her residency on Jan. 21, just a day after sharing the video, but she said her show just wasn’t ready.

Adele said they’d tried absolutely everything they could to put the show together to make it perfect for fans, but that several factors stopped the show from being able to go on. She noted that they’d been awake for 30+ hours to try to make it happen but that it just couldn’t come together. As she concluded the video, Adele said they would reschedule the show immediately. However, fans are now concerned that the show isn’t going to happen at all.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

That growing fear was heightened when photos of her set being removed began circulating online. The entire situation is causing some Adele-lovers anxious about the future of her residency.

First look at Adele's doomed Las Vegas set OK @Adele why are you not letting your fans know this is happening?? https://t.co/rqxyhLWsX1 via @DailyMailCeleb — Chris (@Chris51141091) January 28, 2022

It goes without saying that artists want their concert experiences to be memorable and lasting for anyone who attends a show. It’s been reported that Keith Urban will take over a few of Adele’s previously scheduled shows in the meantime, but we hope the odds are in Adele’s favor and that her Las Vegas residency gets back on track soon.