Flavor Flav narrowly escapes death from boulder hitting car

The rapper Flavor Flav, of Public Enemy fame, narrowly escaped death Tuesday due to an apparent freak occurrence involving being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The rapper was just a few feet away from biting the dust when a massive boulder struck his car, TMZ reports.

This all apparently happened during a road trip from Las Vegas to L.A. when some rain caused the boulder to become dislodged, tumbling from the cliffside at La Tuna Canyon, and smashing the right side of the car, a representative for Flav reportedly told the publication.

While the collision caused Flav to lose control of the car, the moment of uncertainty was reportedly only very brief, and he was able to quickly and safely pull over to the side of the road.

The impact of the giant rock did a number on the car too, with the passenger side light being totaled, the hood of the car being significantly damaged, and the side of the vehicle getting warped out of proportion.

Flav reportedly seemed to be in good shape, however, telling TMZ “God is good” and that the rapper “came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive.”

The incident did give Flav a mental shake-up, however. Another driver on the road who saw the whole incident unfold was reportedly also pretty startled by the whole thing, even to the point of stopping to make sure the rapper was doing alright.

Flav‘s team reportedly was able to remedy the situation with a call to AAA since his car was in too bad a shape to be driven away to safety on its own.