From “Min Yunki” to errors in registration, BTS fans are next in line to receive disappointment from Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster isn’t having a good time these past few months. First, it had to deal with the Swifties after it botched the Era’s Tour sale. Next, it was the US Senate watching over it after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance Tour. And with the upcoming Suga/AGUST D solo tour coming to the US in a few months, it’s no secret that BTS fans are worried that they too will be affected by the ticket vendor’s “site problems.”

Presale registrations for Suga’s upcoming tour have now opened on Ticketmaster for keen fans who want to get tickets. Similar to Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour, there will be a presale through the Verified fan program, and fans have to follow the instructions carefully to get early access to tickets. But unlike previous tours, this one has different levels of pre-sales, so fans must not skip any steps if they want access to those tickets.

Breaking news, #ARMY! Presale registration is now open for @bts_bighit SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. Visit our FAQ to learn more about the presales powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan:

https://t.co/KKid4ZVZZQ pic.twitter.com/cNlpYCcRgT — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) February 14, 2023

However, we all saw what happened during the Taylor Swift presale, and how much of a dumpster fire that was. Now, Ticketmaster has to deal with one of the biggest K-pop fandoms fighting to get good tickets for a tour before Suga goes through his military service, along with the other BTS members. Worry and panic are in the air due to previous events, and they’re hoping that Ticketmaster doesn’t screw up.

@Ticketmaster you better not pull your $H!t and hold tickets to resell at a high price. Suga fans are not the one to mess with. We are watching… @BTS_twt #AGUSTDTOUR #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #SUGA pic.twitter.com/Xg837c9FWu — Yoongi_USA🇺🇲 (slow) (@Yoongi_USA) February 14, 2023

WE GOT A TOUR! We have to deal

with ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/fmlYoImbVI — Aurelia💜 (@AureliaOT7) February 14, 2023

yoongi selling tickets through ticketmaster only 4 armys getting tickets and the rest are gonna be resellers pic.twitter.com/rUhzugrDW5 — skya🐰 (@andfuckvmin) February 14, 2023

Unfortunately, ARMY members are a force not to be reckoned with, and immediately during the registration for the presale, they’ve already found errors, reporting that they couldn’t register for Ticketmaster’s Verified fan program. From pages not being found to phone numbers being recognized, outrage is in the air just days before the ticket sale.

Y’ALL I BOUGHT THE ARMY MEMBERSHIP, APPLIED FOR THE PRESALE ON WEVERSE, BUT THEN THIS SHT. WHY IS TICKETMASTER ALWAYS SCREWING WITH MY HAPPINESS #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/PTf1WK5sQL — Ali⁷🧑‍🚀🌊ⱽᴵᴮᴱ (@boxywintaebear) February 14, 2023

I can't register for a verified fan on Ticketmaster. Idk if I am doing something wrong or what? 😭 Please if anyone can help me, please. I want to secure a ticket for Suga's tour. 😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SD6q9zhWgC — Krish's Magic Shop⁷ 💜 (@Havennie0613) February 14, 2023

Wtf Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/uM6OW2U957 — 🖤 ⛓Zoro’s wife Baby ˢᵘᵍᵃ ⛓🖤 (@undeniablytired) February 8, 2023

And to throw salt to the slowly growing wound, Ticketmaster dares to misspell SUGA’s legal name from Min Yoongi to “Min Yunki.” This spelling error is still on Ticketmaster as of writing, 8 hours after the tour announcement.

Suga’s solo tour will begin in the US on April 26 in Belmont Park and will end on May 16 in Oakland, before making its way to Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Registrations for the Verified Fan program are open until Feb 23. Ticket presale will begin on March 1, and the public sale is on March 3.