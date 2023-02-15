From “Min Yunki” to errors in registration, BTS fans are next in line to receive disappointment from Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster isn’t having a good time these past few months. First, it had to deal with the Swifties after it botched the Era’s Tour sale. Next, it was the US Senate watching over it after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance Tour. And with the upcoming Suga/AGUST D solo tour coming to the US in a few months, it’s no secret that BTS fans are worried that they too will be affected by the ticket vendor’s “site problems.”
Presale registrations for Suga’s upcoming tour have now opened on Ticketmaster for keen fans who want to get tickets. Similar to Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour, there will be a presale through the Verified fan program, and fans have to follow the instructions carefully to get early access to tickets. But unlike previous tours, this one has different levels of pre-sales, so fans must not skip any steps if they want access to those tickets.
However, we all saw what happened during the Taylor Swift presale, and how much of a dumpster fire that was. Now, Ticketmaster has to deal with one of the biggest K-pop fandoms fighting to get good tickets for a tour before Suga goes through his military service, along with the other BTS members. Worry and panic are in the air due to previous events, and they’re hoping that Ticketmaster doesn’t screw up.
Unfortunately, ARMY members are a force not to be reckoned with, and immediately during the registration for the presale, they’ve already found errors, reporting that they couldn’t register for Ticketmaster’s Verified fan program. From pages not being found to phone numbers being recognized, outrage is in the air just days before the ticket sale.
And to throw salt to the slowly growing wound, Ticketmaster dares to misspell SUGA’s legal name from Min Yoongi to “Min Yunki.” This spelling error is still on Ticketmaster as of writing, 8 hours after the tour announcement.
Suga’s solo tour will begin in the US on April 26 in Belmont Park and will end on May 16 in Oakland, before making its way to Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Registrations for the Verified Fan program are open until Feb 23. Ticket presale will begin on March 1, and the public sale is on March 3.