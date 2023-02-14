As BTS goes on hiatus, each member of the 7-piece boy group carves out a niche as a solo artist. All have given solo music a go while actively promoting the group, but BTS’ rap-line has been especially prolific since RM released his self-titled mixtape in 2015. Soon after, SUGA released his first mixtape titled Agust D, coming out with a new body of work under a new stage name. In 2018, J-Hope would follow suit and the three have continued to promote their solo music even as they continued their work as arguably the biggest boy group in the world.

In their time as a group, BTS has undeniably cemented themselves as a boy group to remember, ushering in a new, bigger Hallyu Wave and spreading K-pop farther than it had ever gone before. Their unprecedented success has not only awarded each member the opportunity to be an ambassador for some of the biggest brands in fashion and advertising, but to collaborate with musical greats as well.

The band’s hiatus will last for a few years, but until the group reunites, ARMY can look forward to the inevitable solo content coming their way. With a J-Hope documentary on the way and Jimin’s first solo album coming soon, ARMY have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. This Valentine’s Day, SUGA went on WeVerse and announced he has something in the works as well.

After going live on WeVerse, SUGA calmly announced (disproportionate to the chaos he would cause) he would be embarking on a world tour later this year. The tour is simply called the Agust D tour and will have stops across the U.S. and Asia, with more dates to be announced soon. As of now, the tour begins April 26 and runs until June 26.

Here are the full dates and locations (more Japan locations will be announced at a later date, Big Hit reports).

UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY on April 26 and 27, 2023.

Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on April 29, 2023.

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL on May 3, 5, and 6, 2023.

Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 10, 11, and 14, 2023.

Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA on May 16 and 17, 2023.

Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia on May 26, 27, and 28, 2023.

Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 10 and 11, 2023.

Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 17 and 18, 2023.

Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Korea on June 24 and 25.

How to buy tickets

Breaking news, #ARMY! Presale registration is now open for @bts_bighit SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. Visit our FAQ to learn more about the presales powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan:

All tickets for SUGA’s upcoming tour will be available for presale as part of Ticketmaster‘s Verified Fan system. There will be both ARMY Member Presale and General Verified Fan Presale for those wishing to buy tickets. Registration is available from today until Feb. 23 at 10pm ET. ARMY Member Presale will begin on March 1 from 3pm to 10pm the local time of the venue and General Verified Fan Presale will be on March 2 during the same hours. Tickets will go on sale to the general public (theoretically, this is BTS we’re talking about here) on March 3 at 3pm local time.

Ticketmaster makes it very clear they will not save tickets for sale to the general public and every ticket will be available during ARMY Member Presale. For the best chance at grabbing tickets, you can register for ARMY Member Presale (the pre-presale, if you will) by purchasing an ARMY membership through WeVerse, priced at $22 per year. Then, you must register for ARMY Member Presale on WeVerse and then on Ticketmaster, using your 9-digit ARMY membership number. Invitations to ARMY Member Presale will be sent by email the evening of Feb. 28. You will only receive this email if you registered on both WeVerse and Ticketmaster.

Agust D tour setlist

SUGA has released two mixtapes as Agust D – his 2016 debut Agust D and his 2020 follow-up D-2. While it’s too early to know exactly which songs SUGA will perform on his world tour, it’s probably a safe bet the rapper will perform singles like “Daechwita,” “Agust D,” and “Give it to Me.” SUGA has a popular career as a producer for other K-pop artists and it’ll be interesting to see if he brings out collaborators like IU, Heize, or Suran on one of his tour stops.

A tour seems like the perfect opportunity for new music but there’s no confirmation as of yet whether SUGA will release a new album before touring. We’re always happy to hear more solo music from BTS and we wouldn’t be shocked if SUGA starts teasing some new music in the near future.