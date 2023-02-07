The 2023 Grammy Awards was filled with so many firsts

The Grammy Awards are an annual music event where the American music industry celebrates achievements that were made throughout the year, and 2023 was no different. If you paid attention to the end of the show, you’d notice that Lizzo’s song “About Damn Time” was used as the end credits.

Interestingly enough, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were filled with so many firsts and milestone-breaking moments that in the end, it’s about damn time that these artists get the recognition they deserve.

Black artists and their impact on the music scene

Let’s first talk about another event that occurred simultaneously with the Grammys — the 50th anniversary of hip-hop as a genre. Prior to the musical medley, the Grammys announced its first new award of the year titled, the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. This award recognizes artists and music producers who made an impact on hip-hop and uplifted black music culture. While it is easy to laugh at the fact that Dr. Dre won an award that’s named after himself, music fans need to remember the impact and influence he’s brought to the scene.

50-year anniversary of hip-hop performance at the #GRAMMYs by some of the greats including RunDMC, LL Cool J, Salt N Peppa, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Too Short, GloRilla, The Roots, and more… pic.twitter.com/HmGB0bvGZX — Leon Carrington (@LeonCarrington) February 6, 2023

Then comes the hip-hop medley, where music fans were reminded of amazing rap music, performed by Black artists. Most of the songs that were performed in the medley are ones that are deemed classics, especially to casual listeners of music.

When hip-hop and first found its footing in the music scene, critics tend to have something negative to say because they were telling their stories through art. And it’s still happening to this day, with artists like Lil Nas X, who was criticized by conservatives after he released music that openly expressed his sexuality.

This year’s Grammys reminded us that rap and hip-hop artists played a role in the music industry that we know and love to this day, and it shouldn’t be forgotten.

Beyoncé’s milestones and her influence on younger musicians

Lizzo’s Grammy acceptance speech was partially dedicated to Beyoncé . She believed that the singer changed her life and that she wouldn’t be here on stage, accepting the award if it wasn’t for her. She then described Beyoncé as “the artist of our lives,” how she skipped school just to see her live, and how her music inspired her to write her own, just so she could give back the feelings she felt when she listens to her.

We are now in an era where younger musicians who grew up with these huge names in the industry are now standing alongside them due to their influence. And Beyoncé has left a huge impact, not only on Lizzo, but on other artists who aspire to be like her. Not only is she nominated and winning Grammys whenever she produces new songs, she’s now the newest record holder after totaling 32 awards.

Unfortunately, the Grammys could have started another first, giving Beyoncé Album of the Year after being nominated for the category four times (five if you include her contributions to Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster). If she won that category, that makes her the first woman of color artist to win the category since the 90s. But sadly, that wasn’t the case.

LGBTQ+ Recognition in the music industry

Next enters Kim Petras and her first Grammy win with Sam Smith. It was really good to see Smith give this opportunity for Petras to make it her moment as she is now the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She poured her heart out during her acceptance speech, thanking both the LGBTQ+ community and the Recording Academy for paving the way to this very moment.

We rarely hear queer artists have a say during awards shows unless it’s local or smaller events. The last known trans person to be nominated for a Grammy was back in 2019. Jackie Shane is a trans soul singer that was nominated for Best Historic Album. Unfortunately, she lost that year to Oscar Levant, but it showed that the Grammys is taking steps to recognize queer artists, even if it’s taking its sweet time.

Having Petras win is not only a huge deal for her. It’s also to other queer artists who aspire to become musicians, proving to them that there is room for them as well. Fingers crossed that she’d be nominated once again for her solo work.

Music that inspires social change

During the 2022 Grammy Awards, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky gave a speech about how music is the opposite of the deadly silence of war. And this year was the start of a new Grammy category called Best Song for Social Change, presented by the First Lady, Jill Biden.

This award was dedicated to musicians and artists whose songs played a role in current social issues and injustices in the world. The first recipient who received was Shervin Hajipour, an Iranian musician whose song became the unofficial anthem for the 2022 Iranian protest for Mahsa Amini.

What’s great about this award is that the Grammys is no longer shying away or staying silent when it comes to current world issues. It’s like it took Zelensky’s message to heart and wanted to spread the message of other artists who are documenting and telling stories of their country’s injustices through music.

Musicians are finally being recognized for their works and how it plays a role in promoting peace and fighting for change in a country whose leader restricts basic human rights. And hopefully, this continues in future Grammy events.

The 2023 Grammy Awards sparked a lot of first in this year’s event. Musicians from different backgrounds are being recognized for their talent. And yes, this year isn’t perfect, especially due to how “tone deaf” Harry Styles’ Album of the Year speech went. But there are baby steps being taken to recognize other musicians and change the way we view the music industry as a whole.

In the end, it’s about damn time that the Grammys is no longer about white musicians patting themselves on the back. Let’s recognize other talented musicians from different backgrounds, who are now making an impact in this ever-growing music scene.