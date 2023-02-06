The 65th Grammy Awards is a huge deal for Beyoncé after it was announced that she broke the record for the most Grammy wins. Surely, Album of the Year would have been an easy win for this music queen. Nope, regardless of the musical impact that this singer has, it seems like the Recording Academy didn’t give Ms. Knowles the win she deserves. And fans had enough.

Twitter is currently on fire right now, with fans outraged that Beyoncé was snubbed for ‘Album of the Year’ once again. While there is nothing wrong with Harry Styles winning the prestigious award, fans believed that Beyoncé was more deserving of the award. After all, she did break the record for the most Grammy wins and Lizzo gave her a shout-out during her ‘Record of the Year’ acceptance speech.

Bffr #GRAMMYs No shade to Harry, but what a joke. Stop inviting Beyoncé just to boost your ratings. I really hope she stops showing up — PanaQueen 🐝🤎🤎🤎 (@KinksAndCurlz) February 6, 2023

the Grammys will forever and always be an archaic and racist organization Beyoncé deserved https://t.co/ufyBKaRvQx — lea ⁷👩🏻‍🚀💙 (@yoonglssoup) February 6, 2023

YALL CHOSE HARRY STYLES OVER BEYONCÉ FOR AOTY???? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ScFouJfISf — Blaise (they/them) (@blaiser8201) February 6, 2023

What’s more painful is that this isn’t the first time Beyoncé was snubbed of the award. The artist was nominated three times in the past, four if you count her contribution to Lady Gaga’s “The Fame Monster” in 2011. Her first was back in 2010 for “I am… Sasha Fierce.” Since then, she’s been nominated for ‘Album of the year’ every time she releases new music.

Beyoncé’s fans, also known as the Beyhive, are tired of seeing their queen get snubbed every single year and have begun to accuse the Recording Academy of “racism” and “bias.”

well to paraphrase an earlier tweet … what the fuck kind of album does beyoncé have to make to win aoty — will (@ababygod) February 6, 2023

lemonade snubbed aoty and now RENAISSANCE IM DONE pic.twitter.com/eiquMRlkoN — keke⁷ hobiuary (@stallseok) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammy Awards this year and has won four. The singer was unable to accept her first win of the year, ‘Best R&B Song’ due to her running late. Fortunately, she arrived and was able to accept her later wins, “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” “Best Dance/Electronic Recording,” and “Best Dance/Electronic Album.” Beyoncé has a total of 32 Grammy wins, making her the artist with the most Grammy wins.