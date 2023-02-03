The United States Senate has all eyes on Ticketmaster as fans prepare for the Renaissance tour

Ticketmaster must be shaking in its boots right now. After last year’s controversy during the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour ticket sale, the U.S. Senate warned the ticket vendor that it’s watching very closely once Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour ticket sales begin.

The Senate’s warning was posted on Twitter, after quote tweeting a news report from CNN about Beyoncé’s tour announcement. Ticketmaster was tagged in the tweet, with the words “We’re watching” added for good measure. Music fans caught on to the Senate’s recent warning, hoping that the ticket seller is aware that they’ll be in huge trouble if a similar catastrophe happens once again.

Last year, Ticketmaster fell into hot water after it botched the ticket sales for the highly anticipated Eras Tour. Thousands of fans reported that they were unable to get tickets, despite following instructions, and were also unable to check out or were kicked out of the virtual queue.

The fiasco led to three attorney generals announcing a formal investigation into the ticket vendor, as well as a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting last January, where it examined Ticketmaster’s role in the event. This meeting was seen as a “bipartisan endeavor,” with both sides quoting Taylor Swift lyrics as they shared complaints from customers and questioned the site’s ticket selling practices.

Just like the Eras Tour, Ticketmaster will be the official ticket vendor for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Fans can register for the verified fan presale and tickets will go on sale on Feb 6, 2023.