Politicians made all the cringey Taylor Swift references you’d expect at the Ticketmaster hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee met on Tuesday morning for its first hearing examining the role of Ticketmaster into Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour sales debacle last year. Beyond the ongoing wrath of Swifties, the company should be quaking in its boots — as the government is finally putting its long history of shady business practices under a microscope.

And it’s not just Democrats or Republicans, either. Longtime political foes are reaching across the aisle to tackle Ticketmaster’s many customer service woes, which involve everything from price-gouging with questionable tacked on fees to prohibiting the resale of oftentimes pricey tickets.

But with both sides united behind Taylor Swift against Ticketmaster, you know what that means! Exactly — Democrats and Republicans reciting Swift lyrics to prove their points against the Live Nation Entertainment subsidiary.

First up was Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), chair of the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, who immediately kicked off the hearing with an “we know all too well” reference.

“To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can’t have too much consolidation,” Sen. Klobuchar says of Ticketmaster.



“Something that unfortunately for this country—as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say—we know all too well.” https://t.co/PE451AFhPO pic.twitter.com/o0vJ2YHExY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 24, 2023

And after handing things off to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), he too proceeded to immediately land reference to Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me” to joke about Klobuchar still being chair of the subcommittee after the midterm elections.

“To be honest, I had hoped, as of a few months ago, to get the gavel back,” Lee said sheepishly. “But once again, she’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.”

TAYLOR SWIFT REFERENCES IN A COURTROOM WHERE TICKETMASTER IS GETTING GOT WHAT IS 2023 LIKE ACTUALLY??,/,/, pic.twitter.com/kM9ZDksaUR — erin 💌 (taylors version) (@livoftheparty) January 24, 2023

first taylor swift song reference at the ticketmaster senate hearing from senator klobuchar: "to have a strong capitalist system you can't have too much consolidation something that unfortunately for this country…we know all too well" — elena cavender (@ecaviar_) January 24, 2023

Then there was Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who told the committee: “Ticketmaster had the temerity to imply that the debacle involved in pre-ticket sales was Taylor Swift’s fault because she was failing to do too many concerts. May I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem.'”

This literally so funny. Ticketmaster shaking when republicans and democrats are united in this

“I’m the problem, it’s me” 💀 pic.twitter.com/6IDJ4Po5VP — Alicia (@Sleeecy) January 24, 2023

At one point, even one of the hearing’s witnesses made a Swift reference. Sal Nuzzo, senior vice president of The James Madison Institute, a free-market economic policy think tank, explained how anti-competitive practices are bad for consumers while dropping a cut from Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

“Those representing the dominant player in the market would contend that their growth has allowed them to innovate and make advances that greatly benefit consumers,” Nuzzo told lawmakers. “A few million Taylor Swift fans would respond: ‘This is why we can’t have nice things.'”

taylor swift lyrics in a courtroom while suing ticketmaster is just the wildest thing i can think of to start my tuesday pic.twitter.com/ADwcoNgkoH — erin 💌 (taylors version) (@livoftheparty) January 24, 2023

Lee likewise apparently managed to get one more in during his closing remarks, referencing “Karma” from Swift’s latest album, Midnights.

💬| Senator Lee references "Karma" in Ticketmaster hearing:



‘In deference to my daughter Eliza, one more Swift quote 'karma is a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not'" pic.twitter.com/5r5yBUDMy8 — The Swift Society 🇧🇷 (@TheSwiftSociety) January 24, 2023

The committee hearing on Tuesday was established after furious Swift fans contacted their lawmakers to object to Ticketmaster’s failure to sustain the overwhelming demand for pre-sale tickets, which led to the company outright canceling sales.

“Last week, the competition problem in ticketing markets was made painfully obvious when Ticketmaster’s website failed hundreds of thousands of fans hoping to purchase concert tickets,” Sen. Klobuchar said in a Nov. 22, 2022 statement. “The high fees, site disruptions and cancellations that customers experienced shows how Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company does not face any pressure to continually innovate and improve.”

“That’s why we will hold a hearing on how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industry harms customers and artists alike,” she added. “When there is no competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, Tickermaster was blaming the whole thing on cyberattacks — a strategy that should work out great for them!