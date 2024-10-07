Garth Brooks tickets for Las Vegas residency, cheapest prices, dates and Caesars Palace seat map

Garth Brooks is been taking Las Vegas by storm. The 62-year-old country music icon has been performing in front of sold-out crowds at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since his “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE” residency kicked off in May 2023, and he’s having the time of his life doing it.

After selling out his entire residency calendar, Brooks added some extra dates to allow more fans to see him live before the show wraps up. His final nine performances will run from Feb. 21 through March 9, 2025.

“I can’t believe it has come and gone, already,” Brooks said in a statement. “The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that!” He added. “These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can’t stand the thought of this residency being over.”

The “Friends in Low Places” singer was initially nervous about committing to a one-year Sin City residency. “You’re scared to death, you know, when they tell you that they’re going to put on a whole year of shows,” Garth said on his website. “And then, the first day of on-sale, they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone. That’s an amazing feeling, as you can imagine,” he said.

For those who don’t want to miss one of the final shows, here’s how to get tickets for the remaining portion of the “Garth Books/Plus ONE” residency.

Garth Brooks tickets 2024

Tickets: StubHub

While most of his shows are considered sellouts, tickets for Garth Brook’s remaining Las Vegas residency shows are still available on StubHub.

Exact pricing for every show varies, but fans can expect to pay at least $100 to see the country music legend live. Click the link below to view the seating charts of every venue.

Brooks has a reputation for selling out concert venues. In 2022, he wrapped up a massive stadium tour that lasted three and half years, attracting over 95,000 fans in every city. He’s also got a ton of awards to show off. According to his website, he is the top-selling solo artist in the U.S., with 157 million album sales. Plus, he’s scored 20 number-one hits on the Billboard charts and has won the CMA Entertainer of the Year award seven times, more wins than any other artist.

His latest album, “The Traveler,” dropped in November 2023. Then, in early 2024, he opened a bar in Nashville called “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.” In a chat on the “Inside Studio G podcast,” Brooks mentioned that several of his wife, Trisha Yearwood’s, recipes are featured on the bar’s menu. Brooks has been married to Yearwood, who’s also a singer, since 2005. She is seen often by his side, even joining him on stage at times. Yearwood has made several cameos during his Vegas residency.

Garth Brooks Las Vegas schedule

Garth Brooks has 24 shows scheduled between October and March in Las Vegas. His final show is scheduled for March 9 at 8pm. Each performance will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Here are the remaining dates:

Oct. 3

Oct. 5

Oct. 6

Oct. 10

Oct. 12

Oct. 13

Dec. 5

Dec. 7

Dec. 8

Dec. 12

Dec. 14

Dec. 15

Dec. 19

Dec. 21

Dec. 22

Feb. 21

Feb. 22

Feb. 23

Feb. 28

March 1

March 2

March 7

March 8

March 9

