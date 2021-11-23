Grammys pit Taylor Swift against Kanye West in this key category

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations were announced live on the Grammys official website Tuesday morning, with special guests including Jon Batiste, BTS, and H.E.R. presenting nominations during the live stream.

Batiste is leading the nomination race with 11 over artists like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, who became the 13th musical artist ever to be nominated in all of the “Big Four” categories.

Album of the Year, one of the night’s top awards, is pitting some of music’s biggest names against each other, including Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Swift has been nominated for her folklorian album Evermore while West, who recently rebranded as Ye, was nominated for his hip hop album Donda.

Other nominees in the category include Batiste (We Are), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Love for Sale), Bieber (Justice), Doja Cat (Planet Her), Eilish (Happier Than Ever), H.E.R. (Back of My Mind), Lil Nas X (Montero), and Rodrigo (Sour).

Fans on Twitter recognized that Swift is now tied with Barbra Streisand as the female artist with the most Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, with six each.

@taylorswift13 now ties @BarbraStreisand as the female artist with the most Album of the Year nominations in #GRAMMYs history (6 each).



This is if the credit on SOUR stands

Via: @chartdata

Fans also pointed out that Swift has debuted 26 songs in the Hot 100 and broken the overall record for the most simultaneous debuts⏤a record previous held by West with 23.

@TaylorSwift13 debuts 26 songs in the Hot 100, breaking the OVERALL record for the most simultaneous debuts! Previously held by @kanyewest with 23.



— Previously held by @kanyewest with 23. pic.twitter.com/Lhp6KQrCVA — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 22, 2021

In addition to Album of the Year, West has also been nominated for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for “Jail,” which also features Jay-Z.

Swift and West have famously clashed in the past, specifically after West crashed Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards speech in 2009. West recently revealed that he exiled himself to Japan after the incident since “all of America hated him.”

Never one to linger on drama (except, some would argue, in her music), Tuesday’s Grammy Awards announcement is but the tip of the good-news iceberg for Swift. She has topped both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” both of which are available on her recently released Red (Taylor’s Version).

The Grammys will air on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS and will also stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.