Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger is best known as the lead singer of British band The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest rock acts of all time. He famously met Keith Richards on Oct. 17, 1961, on platform two of Dartford railway station in England, years after the two attended the same school. Less than a year after this chance reunion, the two had formed The Rolling Stones with Brian Jones.

The Stones are still rocking six decades later, and lead vocalist Jagger and guitarist Richards remain at the band’s core. They’ve kept their title as one of rock’s most incredible acts thanks to their frequent touring. When Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery in 2019, he was back on stage within three months.

Tragedy hit the band in August 2021, when long-term drummer Charlie Watts died. Watts, nicknamed the “Wembley Whammer” by Jagger, was regarded as one of rock’s most important percussionists. He played an essential role in the band’s success, bringing jazz sensibilities and impeccable timing to the band’s rhythm and blues.

A huge loss, Watts was the only other member, apart from Jagger and Richards, to have played on every one of the Stones’ studio albums. But the Rolling Stones have proved time and again that it can survive setbacks, tragedies, and the loss of key members. A month after Watts passed, they resumed the North American leg of their No Filter tour.

Besides fronting the Stones and songwriting since the early 1960s, Jagger has diversified in a career that’s taken in acting and film producing. He’s also picked up several honors along the way.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, supposedly to Richards’ irritation. He’s also one of the few rock legends to have had a trilobite, Aegrotocatellus jaggeri, and an ancient species of semi-aquatic pig named after him. Jaggermeryx naida earned its name not because it was a species of long-legged pig, but because of its oversized lips – a feature that Jagger’s made a brand of over the years, as every Rolling Stones fan knows.

How tall is Mick Jagger?

As a certain song goes, Jagger’s got some moves. Hardly ever standing still on stage, notoriously slim, and wearing platform shoes, it’s difficult to guess the singer’s height.

He is officially listed at 5’10”, which means that he ranks as the tallest member of the Rolling Stones.

How old is Mick Jagger?

Mick Jagger was born in Dartford in the English county of Kent⏤about 17 miles from London⏤on July 26, 1943. That means he turned 78 in the summer of 2021, a birthday his Instagram suggested he celebrated luxury camping in the UK.

How many children does Mick Jagger have?

Jagger has had eight children with five partners. His first child, daughter Karis Hunt Jagger, was born on Nov. 4, 1970. His most recent was a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, who arrived on Dec. 8, 2016. In between are Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger (1971), Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger (1984), James Leroy Augustin Jagger (1985), Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger (1992), Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger (1997), and Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger (1999).

In addition, Jagger has five grandchildren. When his granddaughter Assisi gave birth to a daughter, he became a great-grandfather in May 2014.

What is Mick Jagger’s net worth?

Jagger, a graduate of the London School of Economics, has long been regarded as one of the finest businessmen in rock.

The Rolling Stones have sold more than 200 million records worldwide since 1964. That includes 30 studio albums, 33 live albums, 29 compilation albums, and 121 singles. The Rolling Stones have toured consistently, constantly ranking as one of the highest-grossing musical acts in the world. They hold the top spot for highest-grossing tours during the 1990s and 2000s, despite releasing just three studio albums during those decades. The band’s 45 shows during the 2010s were enough to earn them a top 10 spot in that decade’s list.

Alongside six decades with the Rolling Stones, Jagger established a career as an actor from the late 1960s and as a film producer in later years. 2012 Rolling Stones documentary Crossfire Hurricane and 2001’s World War II drama Enigma are two films he’s produced.

It’s not surprising that Mick Jagger has so far amassed a wealth of $500 million.