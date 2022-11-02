How are the Migos members related to each other?

The ties that bind legendary Migos members Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo run deeper than just music.

On Nov. 1, 2022 the music industry was shaken to its core when news broke that the youngest member of Migos, Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, was fatally shot outside Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas during the middle of the night. According to reports, an unnamed suspect opened fire and shortly before the incident, an altercation ensued between members Takeoff and Quavo, who were playing a game of dice. Takeoff was 28 years old.

The Atlanta-based rap trio shot to popularity in 2013 for their hit song “Versace”, which was remixed by Drake and reached number 31 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart. They eventually released their acclaimed album trilogy Culture, Culture II, and Culture III, the latter of which released as recently as 2021. Rumors circulated that the trio split up when Takeoff and Quavo began releasing music as a duo and Offset began working as a soloist, but no official split was ever made.

Prior to becoming known as Migos in 2013, Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo were known as Polo Club. However, prior to that, they were just known as family.

Takeoff was considered by many to be the most laid-back member of Migos. He was also the nephew to Quavo, 31, and the cousin to Offset, 30. All three boys were not only brought up in northern Atlanta but lived under a single roof, raised by Quavo’s mother Edna Marshall, according to Rolling Stone.

Following the violent death of his cousin, Offset, who is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, changed his Instagram profile picture to honor Takeoff. Talk show host James Corden also paid tribute to the late rapper on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Additionally, Migos’ management, Quality Control Music, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram honoring Takeoff and his legacy.