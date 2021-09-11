How Do You Pronounce Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is one of the most interesting artists in the world right now. Her dance slash pop genre of music, which she proclaims to be “dark pop,” has been a hit in her home country of England since 2015 and has slowly grown on American audiences with the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.

Many fans in the US love the “Levitating” singer’s catalog, but some have trouble trying to pronounce her name. Given that Dua Lipa is not your average woman, it’s totally understandable.

According to IMDb, Dua Lipa was born in London to Albanian parents who left Pristina (the capital city of Kosovo) for England in the 1990s. She would attend school in England for a while before moving back to Kosovo with her family in 2008. As she grew up listening to music, she would draw inspiration from her father, singer Dukagjin Lipa. She would soon attempt to follow in his footsteps at age 14 when she posted covers of her favorite songs by artists such as P!nk and Nelly Furtado on YouTube. The next year, she would move back to London with aspirations of fully pursuing a singing career.

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa is a very unique name for a recording artist. Her first name actually means “love” in Albanian, and though she wasn’t fond of it at first, she found that its uniqueness eliminated the need for a stage name. Instead, she would continue to go by her given name as she modeled and starred in small ads like a 2013 commercial for the British singing competition show, The X Factor.

Soon after, she signed to Warner Music Group and released her first single, “New Love,” from her debut album, Dua Lipa. It was the first time European audiences were introduced to the oddly-named singer, and by the time her second single, “Be The One,” was released, she had become widely recognized for both her music and her interesting name.

It wasn’t until her song, “High,” on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack in 2018 that American audiences started to notice the singer. Dua would then continue that momentum in 2020 with the release of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, and has since become recognized in the United States as one of pop music’s rising stars.

Given how much her name stands out, it’s no surprise that American fans have immediately gravitated to the Albanian English-born artist. Unfortunately, however, many of them wouldn’t be able to pronounce her name if you were to ask them on the spot. So how do you pronounce the name of one of the biggest artists in the world without embarrassing yourself?

Well, think of it like this: you’re basically replacing the “O” in duo with an “A,” and you’re pronouncing the word “lip” with an “A” at the end. So, it ends up sounding like “Do-a, Lip-a.” Here’s a quick tutorial for all of our auditory learners out there.

Now, you won’t have to worry about pronouncing it right the next time you’re having a conversation about the “Physical” singer. And, of course, you wouldn’t want to mispronounce it in front of the singer herself. Odds are, she’ll be a good sport about it, but I suspect it will be quite an embarrassing situation for both parties involved.