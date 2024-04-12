Image via @coachella/X
How many people attend Coachella? The festival’s average number of attendees, revealed

Warning: The number is much bigger than you might think...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world, and it looks like weekend one of Coachella 2024 is already underway, as music lovers are beginning to flood Empire Polo Club in Indio, California as we speak.

Taking place from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, the two-weekend festival will feature headlining performances from Lana Del ReyTyler the Creator, and Doja Cat, as well as additional performances from ATEEZ, Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, No Doubt, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. With performers spanning all different genres, it is unsurprising that Coachella has an impressive turnout each and every year, with a wide range of music lovers attending the festival to see their favorite stars take the stage.

Since its inception in 1999, Coachella has attracted individuals from all across the globe, but how many people really attend the festival annually? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

How many attendees does Coachella have?

According to the GITNUX Market Data Report, “Coachella Festival hosts approximately 125,000 attendees each weekend. This statistic is a testament to the immense popularity of the Coachella Festival, with an impressive 125,000 attendees flocking to the event each weekend. It speaks to the festival’s ability to draw in a large and diverse crowd, making it one of the most sought-after music festivals in the world” — how wild is that?

125,000 is an insanely high number, but will you manage to be one of them this year? If you are interested in attending Coachella 2024, resale tickets are still available for weekend two of the festival. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).