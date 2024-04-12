The members of ATEEZ doing the promotional period for their latest album.
Photo via KQ Entertainment
Category:
Music

When is ATEEZ performing at Coachella?

This group is already making history at Coachella 2024!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 09:21 am

The biggest weekend of the year for music lovers all across America, primarily Southern California, is finally here! Coachella 2024 will kick off today (April 12) at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and run until April 14, with the same stars running it back in exactly one week for Coachella weekend two.

Recommended Videos

Last year, Bad BunnyBLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival, with Blink-182 replacing the latter for weekend two. This year, Lana Del ReyTyler the Creator, and Doja Cat will headline the festival, but they are not the only phenomenal performers that will take the stage.

With stars like No Doubt, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, and more also among the Coachella 2024 performers, one act will be making history as the first male K-pop group to perform at the festival: ATEEZ. When and where will Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho take the stage? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

ATEEZ will be performing on tonight (April 12) at the Sahara Tent at Coachella. Their performance will run from 10:45 pm PT to 11:35 pm PT, and given their track record, it is sure to be nothing short of sensational. Be careful though — with this set time, you might miss the end of Peso Pluma’s performance and the start of Lana Del Rey’s performance over at the Main Stage, so be sure to plan accordingly…

Other performers at the Sahara Tent today consist of Steve Angello, Peggy Gou, Bizarrap, and more, following the schedule below:

  • Sincerely, Manolo: 2–2:50pm
  • Skin on Skin: 3–3:45pm
  • Cloonee: 4–5pm
  • Ken Carson: 5:20–6:05pm
  • Skepta: 6:3–7:15pm
  • Bizarrap: 7:45–8:45pm
  • Peggy Gou: 9:15–10:15pm
  • ATEEZ: 10:45–11:35pm
  • Steve Angello: 12am

If you’re going, we’re jealous!

