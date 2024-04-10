Who’s performing at Coachella 2024? The headliners and additional performers, explained

Often considered the greatest weekend of the year for music-lovers all across America, Coachella 2024 is right around the corner, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12 to 14, with the exact same stars running it back from April 19 to 21. As the festival is every year, it is sure to be a weekend to remember!
Last year, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival, with Blink-182 replacing the latter after Ocean dropped out of the second weekend after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his left leg the weekend prior. One year later, fans cannot help but wonder who will be taking their place…
Who are the headliners of Coachella 2024, and who else is performing at the festival? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself.
Friday Schedule
Is there anyone better to kick off Coachella 2024 than Lana Del Rey? The “Summertime Sadness” singer will serve as the headliner for Friday, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma, and more also taking the main stage.
Lana Del Rey made her Coachella debut in 2014. A decade later, she is finally stepping back onto the fairgrounds — marking her first time as a headliner — and fans of hers seriously cannot contain their excitement.
With her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, making waves — even being nominated for a GRAMMY Award — what songs from the record will she include in her one-of-a-kind Coachella set? Only time will tell…
Nonetheless, the complete schedule for Friday is as follows:
Coachella Stage
- Record Safari: 3:40–4:40pm
- Young Miko: 4:45-5:30pm
- Sabrina Carpenter: 6–7pm
- Lil Uzi Vert: 7:35-8:20pm
- Peso Pluma: 9:05-10:10pm
- Lana Del Rey: 11:20pm
Outdoor Theatre
- Fundido: 4:15-5:15pm
- L’Impératrice: 5:25-6:10pm
- Deftones: 6:45-7:35pm
- Everything Always: 8:10–9:25pm
- Justice: 10:15pm
Sonora
- doom dave: 1–2pm
- Upchuck: 2–2:30pm
- Narrow Head: 2:50–3:25pm
- late night drive home: 3:50–4:25pm
- The Beths: 4:50–5:30pm
- Eartheater: 5:55–6:35pm
- Black Country, New Road: 8–8:40pm
- Clown Core: 9:05–9:55pm
- Son Rompe Pera: 10:20pm
Gobi
- Cimafunk: 2–2:40pm
- Kokoroko: 3:10–3:50pm
- Sid Sriram: 4:20–5pm
- Chappell Roan: 5:30–6:15pm
- Brittany Howard: 6:45–7:30pm
- NEIL FRANCES: 8–8:45pm
- Chlöe: 9:15–10pm
- Suki Waterhouse: 10:30pm
Mojave
- DAYSonMARKET.: 2:10–3:05pm
- Mall Grab: 3:15–4:05pm
- The Japanese House: 4:30–5:10pm
- Faye Webster: 5:40–6:25pm
- Tinashe: 6:55–7:50pm
- Yoasobi: 8:20–9:05pm
- Hatsune Miku: 9:50–10:40pm
- Anti Up: 11:15pm
Sahara
- Sincerely, Manolo: 2–2:50pm
- Skin on Skin: 3–3:45pm
- Cloonee: 4–5pm
- Ken Carson: 5:20–6:05pm
- Skepta: 6:3–7:15pm
- Bizarrap: 7:45–8:45pm
- Peggy Gou: 9:15–10:15pm
- Ateez: 10:45–11:35pm
- Steve Angello: 12am
Yuma
- Keyspan: 1–2pm
- Ben Sterling: 2–3pm
- Miss Monique: 3–4:15pm
- Innellea: 4:15–5:30pm
- BLOND:ISH: 5:30–6:45pm
- Kevin de Vries x Kölsch: 6:45–8:15pm
- ANOTR: 8:15–9:45pm
- Adriatique: 9:45–11:15pm
- Gorgon City: 11:15pm
Quasar
- Patrick Mason: 5–7:15pm
- Green Velvet: 7:15–8:30pm
- Honey Dijon: 8:3–9:45pm
- Honey Dijon x Green Velvet: 9:45pm
Heineken House
- DJ Noah: 2–3pm
- Darci: 3–4pm
- Torren Foot x Kormak: 4–5:30pm
- Goldfish: 5:30–7pm
- Bob Sinclar: 7–8:30pm
- J.Worra: 8:30–10pm
Saturday Schedule
Spicing things up for the second day, Tyler, the Creator will perform at Coachella for the third time as a solo artist — previously performing as a member of Odd Future in 2011, as well as performing as a special guest alongside Kali Uchis in 2023 — this time as a headliner.
Taking the stage at festivals like Something in the Water and Lollapalooza — performing smash hits from his Grammy Award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator is no stranger to festivals. Promising a set that is nothing short of sensational, it is safe to say that he will bring the energy all evening long, keeping attendees engaged from start to finish with his unmatched stage presence.
Aside from the “EARFQUAKE” singer, No Doubt, Coi Leray, Dom Dolla, and more are also set to perform on Saturday. For those looking to plan their day around their favorite artists, the complete schedule is as follows:
Coachella Stage
- Jaqck Glam: 3:45–4:35pm
- Santa Fe Klan: 4:45–5:30pm
- Sublime: 6:05–6:55pm
- Blur: 7:40–8:40pm
- No Doubt: 9:25–10:40pm
- Tyler, the Creator: 11:40pm
Outdoor Theatre
- Gabe Real: 4:05–4:50pm
- Vampire Weekend: 5–5:45pm
- Blxst: 6:10–6:55pm
- Jon Batiste: 7:25–8:10pm
- JUNGLE: 8:40–9:30pm
- Gesaffelstein: 10:40pm
Sonora
- Triste Juventud x TOTEM: 1–2pm
- Militarie Gun: 2–2:35pm
- Girl Utra: 2:55–3:30pm
- The Aquabats: 3:55–4:40pm
- The Adicts: 5:05–5:50pm
- Depresión Sonora: 6:15–6:50pm
- The Red Pears: 7:15–7:50pm
- bar italia: 8:15–8:55pm
- Brutalismus 3000: 9:15pm
Gobi
- Elusive: 1:15–1:55pm
- Erika de Casier: 2:05–2:45pm
- Young Fathers: 3:10–3:50pm
- thuy: 4:20–5pm
- The Last Dinner Party: 5:30–6:15pm
- Palace: 6:45–7:30pm
- Oneohtrix Point Never: 8–8:45pm
- Saint Levant: 9:15–9:55pm
- Kevin Kaarl: 10:25–11:05pm
- Orbital: 11:40pm
Mojave
- ANIKA KAI: 2–2:55pm
- Kenya Grace: 3:05–3:45pm
- RAYE: 4:10–4:55pm
- Kevin Abstract: 5:25–6:05pm
- Bleachers: 6:50–7:35pm
- Charlotte de Witte: 8:05–9:20pm
- Coi Leray: 9:50–10:20pm
- The Drums: 10:45pm
Sahara
- Loboman: 2–3pm
- Starrza: 3:10–4:10pm
- Destroy Lonely: 4:30–5:15pm
- Purple Disco Machine: 5:40–6:40pm
- Grimes: 7:10–8pm
- Ice Spice: 8:30–9pm
- ISOKNOCK: 9:30–10:20pm
- LE SSERAFIM: 10:50–11:30pm
- Dom Dolla: 11:55pm
Yuma
- Kimonos: 1–2pm
- Maz: 2–3pm
- Mahmut Orhan: 3–4:15pm
- Rebūke: 4:15–5:30pm
- Will Clarke: 5:30–6:45pm
- Âme x Marcel Dettmann: 6:45–8pm
- Reinier Zonneveld: 8–9:30pm
- Patrick Mason: 9:30–11pm
- The Blessed Madonna: 11pm
Quasar
- Carlita: 5–7:15pm
- Michael Bibi: 7:15pm
Heineken House
- DAYSonMARKET: 2–4pm
- Marten Lou: 4–5:30pm
- Channel Tres: 5:30–7pm
- BIA: 8:05–8:35pm
- T-Pain: 7:15–8pm
- Dennis Ferrer x Skream: 8:35–10pm
Sunday
Last but certainly not least, Doja Cat is undoubtedly going to “Paint The Town Red” during her headlining set, taking the main stage for the first time since 2022, where attendees argued that she should have been a headliner. Other acts set to perform on Sunday are Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, J Balvin, and more.
In the midst of her ongoing Scarlet Tour — where she has been stunning attendees show after show with her onstage theatrics — will her Coachella performance draw some similarities to the tour that has been making waves (for better or for worse) on social media? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that her performance will be devilish nonetheless…
Aside from Doja Cat, the complete schedule for Sunday is as follows:
Coachella Stage
- LUDMILLA: 2:05–3:35
- YG Marley: 4:05–4:55pm
- Carin León: 5:25–6:15pm
- Bebe Rexha: 6:30–7:35pm
- J Balvin: 8:20–9:20pm
- Doja Cat: 10:25pm
Outdoor Theatre
- Tiffany Tyson: 3:55–4:55pm
- Reneé Rapp: 5:05–5:55pm
- The Rose: 6:25–7:10pm
- Khruangbin: 7:50–8:50pm
- Jhené Aiko: 9:30pm
Sonora
- Argenis: 1–1:55pm
- jjuujjuu: 1:55–2:40pm
- Bb Trickz: 3–3:30pm
- feeble little horse: 3:55–4:30pm
- Hermanos Gutiérrez: 4:50–5:40pm
- Eddie Zuko: 6:05–6:45pm
- LATIN MAFIA: 7:05–7:50pm
- Mandy, Indiana: 8:15–8:55pm
- Boy Harsher: 9:20pm
Gobi
- wveGroove: 2:15–3:20pm
- Mdou Moctar: 3:30–4:10pm
- Jockstrap: 4:40–5:20pm
- Olivia Dean: 5:50–6:30pm
- Two Shell: 7–7:50pm
- Barry Can’t Swim: 8:20–9:10pm
- ATARASHII GAKKO!: 9:40pm
Mojave
- Honey Roots: 2–2:50pm
- Flo: 3–3:45pm
- Taking Back Sunday: 4:10–4:55pm
- 88RISING FUTURES (ATARASHII GAKKO!, Awich, Number_i, Tiger JK, XIN LIU, Yoasobi, Yoonmirae): 5:20–6:25pm
- Victoria Monét: 6:55–7:40pm
- Tems: 8:10–8:50pm
- Lil Yachty: 9:25–10:10pm
- BICEP: 10:40pm
Sahara
- BONES: 2–2:50pm
- Tita Lau: 3–3:45pm
- SPINALL: 4–4:45pm
- AP Dhillon: 5:10–5:50pm
- NAV: 6:20–7:05pm
- Anyma: 7:45–8:45pm
- DJ Snake: 9:15–10:15pm
- John Summit: 10:55pm
Yuma
- ARTBAT: 10:30pm
- Folamour: 9–10:30pm
- Carlita: 7:30–9pm
- Adam Ten x Mita Gami: 6–7:30pm
- Eli & Fur: 4:30–6pm
- Flight Facilities: 3–4:40pm
- DJ Seinfeld: 2–3pm
- JOPLYN: 1–2pm
Quasar
- Mall Grab: 4–6:15pm
- Jamie XX x Floating Points x Daphni: 6:15pm
Heineken House
- MISS DRE: 2–3pm
- Iglesias: 3–4pm
- Klingande: 4–5:30pm
- Louie Vega: 5:30–7pm
- Lupe Fiasco: 7:15–8:30pm
- Claptone: 8:45–10pm