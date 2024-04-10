Photo via Coachella/X
Who’s performing at Coachella 2024? The headliners and additional performers, explained

The who’s-who, and when, and where!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:39 pm

Often considered the greatest weekend of the year for music-lovers all across America, Coachella 2024 is right around the corner, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12 to 14, with the exact same stars running it back from April 19 to 21. As the festival is every year, it is sure to be a weekend to remember!

Last year, Bad BunnyBLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival, with Blink-182 replacing the latter after Ocean dropped out of the second weekend after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his left leg the weekend prior. One year later, fans cannot help but wonder who will be taking their place…

Who are the headliners of Coachella 2024, and who else is performing at the festival? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Friday Schedule

Photo via Mat Hayward

Is there anyone better to kick off Coachella 2024 than Lana Del Rey? The “Summertime Sadness” singer will serve as the headliner for Friday, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma, and more also taking the main stage.

Lana Del Rey made her Coachella debut in 2014. A decade later, she is finally stepping back onto the fairgrounds — marking her first time as a headliner — and fans of hers seriously cannot contain their excitement.

With her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, making waves — even being nominated for a GRAMMY Award — what songs from the record will she include in her one-of-a-kind Coachella set? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, the complete schedule for Friday is as follows:

Coachella Stage

  • Record Safari: 3:40–4:40pm
  • Young Miko: 4:45-5:30pm
  • Sabrina Carpenter: 6–7pm
  • Lil Uzi Vert: 7:35-8:20pm
  • Peso Pluma: 9:05-10:10pm
  • Lana Del Rey: 11:20pm

Outdoor Theatre

  • Fundido: 4:15-5:15pm
  • L’Impératrice: 5:25-6:10pm
  • Deftones: 6:45-7:35pm
  • Everything Always: 8:10–9:25pm
  • Justice: 10:15pm

Sonora

  • doom dave: 1–2pm
  • Upchuck: 2–2:30pm
  • Narrow Head: 2:50–3:25pm
  • late night drive home: 3:50–4:25pm
  • The Beths: 4:50–5:30pm
  • Eartheater: 5:55–6:35pm
  • Black Country, New Road: 8–8:40pm
  • Clown Core: 9:05–9:55pm
  • Son Rompe Pera: 10:20pm

Gobi

  • Cimafunk: 2–2:40pm
  • Kokoroko: 3:10–3:50pm
  • Sid Sriram: 4:20–5pm
  • Chappell Roan: 5:30–6:15pm
  • Brittany Howard: 6:45–7:30pm
  • NEIL FRANCES: 8–8:45pm
  • Chlöe: 9:15–10pm
  • Suki Waterhouse: 10:30pm

Mojave

  • DAYSonMARKET.: 2:10–3:05pm
  • Mall Grab: 3:15–4:05pm
  • The Japanese House: 4:30–5:10pm
  • Faye Webster: 5:40–6:25pm
  • Tinashe: 6:55–7:50pm
  • Yoasobi: 8:20–9:05pm
  • Hatsune Miku: 9:50–10:40pm
  • Anti Up: 11:15pm

Sahara

  • Sincerely, Manolo: 2–2:50pm
  • Skin on Skin: 3–3:45pm
  • Cloonee: 4–5pm
  • Ken Carson: 5:20–6:05pm
  • Skepta: 6:3–7:15pm
  • Bizarrap: 7:45–8:45pm
  • Peggy Gou: 9:15–10:15pm
  • Ateez: 10:45–11:35pm
  • Steve Angello: 12am

Yuma

  • Keyspan: 1–2pm
  • Ben Sterling: 2–3pm
  • Miss Monique: 3–4:15pm
  • Innellea: 4:15–5:30pm
  • BLOND:ISH: 5:30–6:45pm
  • Kevin de Vries x Kölsch: 6:45–8:15pm
  • ANOTR: 8:15–9:45pm
  • Adriatique: 9:45–11:15pm
  • Gorgon City: 11:15pm

Quasar

  • Patrick Mason: 5–7:15pm
  • Green Velvet: 7:15–8:30pm
  • Honey Dijon: 8:3–9:45pm
  • Honey Dijon x Green Velvet: 9:45pm

Heineken House

  • DJ Noah: 2–3pm
  • Darci: 3–4pm
  • Torren Foot x Kormak: 4–5:30pm
  • Goldfish: 5:30–7pm
  • Bob Sinclar: 7–8:30pm
  • J.Worra: 8:30–10pm

Saturday Schedule

Photo via Suzanne Cordeiro

Spicing things up for the second day, Tyler, the Creator will perform at Coachella for the third time as a solo artist — previously performing as a member of Odd Future in 2011, as well as performing as a special guest alongside Kali Uchis in 2023 — this time as a headliner.

Taking the stage at festivals like Something in the Water and Lollapalooza — performing smash hits from his Grammy Award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator is no stranger to festivals. Promising a set that is nothing short of sensational, it is safe to say that he will bring the energy all evening long, keeping attendees engaged from start to finish with his unmatched stage presence.

Aside from the “EARFQUAKE” singer, No Doubt, Coi Leray, Dom Dolla, and more are also set to perform on Saturday. For those looking to plan their day around their favorite artists, the complete schedule is as follows:

Coachella Stage

  • Jaqck Glam: 3:45–4:35pm
  • Santa Fe Klan: 4:45–5:30pm
  • Sublime: 6:05–6:55pm
  • Blur: 7:40–8:40pm
  • No Doubt: 9:25–10:40pm
  • Tyler, the Creator: 11:40pm

Outdoor Theatre

  • Gabe Real: 4:05–4:50pm
  • Vampire Weekend: 5–5:45pm
  • Blxst: 6:10–6:55pm
  • Jon Batiste: 7:25–8:10pm
  • JUNGLE: 8:40–9:30pm
  • Gesaffelstein: 10:40pm

Sonora

  • Triste Juventud x TOTEM: 1–2pm
  • Militarie Gun: 2–2:35pm
  • Girl Utra: 2:55–3:30pm
  • The Aquabats: 3:55–4:40pm
  • The Adicts: 5:05–5:50pm
  • Depresión Sonora: 6:15–6:50pm
  • The Red Pears: 7:15–7:50pm
  • bar italia: 8:15–8:55pm
  • Brutalismus 3000: 9:15pm

Gobi

  • Elusive: 1:15–1:55pm
  • Erika de Casier: 2:05–2:45pm
  • Young Fathers: 3:10–3:50pm
  • thuy: 4:20–5pm
  • The Last Dinner Party: 5:30–6:15pm
  • Palace: 6:45–7:30pm
  • Oneohtrix Point Never: 8–8:45pm
  • Saint Levant: 9:15–9:55pm
  • Kevin Kaarl: 10:25–11:05pm
  • Orbital: 11:40pm

Mojave

  • ANIKA KAI: 2–2:55pm
  • Kenya Grace: 3:05–3:45pm
  • RAYE: 4:10–4:55pm
  • Kevin Abstract: 5:25–6:05pm
  • Bleachers: 6:50–7:35pm
  • Charlotte de Witte: 8:05–9:20pm
  • Coi Leray: 9:50–10:20pm
  • The Drums: 10:45pm

Sahara

  • Loboman: 2–3pm
  • Starrza: 3:10–4:10pm
  • Destroy Lonely: 4:30–5:15pm
  • Purple Disco Machine: 5:40–6:40pm
  • Grimes: 7:10–8pm
  • Ice Spice: 8:30–9pm
  • ISOKNOCK: 9:30–10:20pm
  • LE SSERAFIM: 10:50–11:30pm
  • Dom Dolla: 11:55pm

Yuma

  • Kimonos: 1–2pm
  • Maz: 2–3pm
  • Mahmut Orhan: 3–4:15pm
  • Rebūke: 4:15–5:30pm
  • Will Clarke: 5:30–6:45pm
  • Âme x Marcel Dettmann: 6:45–8pm
  • Reinier Zonneveld: 8–9:30pm
  • Patrick Mason: 9:30–11pm
  • The Blessed Madonna: 11pm

Quasar

  • Carlita: 5–7:15pm
  • Michael Bibi: 7:15pm

Heineken House

  • DAYSonMARKET: 2–4pm
  • Marten Lou: 4–5:30pm
  • Channel Tres: 5:30–7pm
  • BIA: 8:05–8:35pm
  • T-Pain: 7:15–8pm
  • Dennis Ferrer x Skream: 8:35–10pm

Sunday

Photo via Jordan Strauss

Last but certainly not least, Doja Cat is undoubtedly going to “Paint The Town Red” during her headlining set, taking the main stage for the first time since 2022, where attendees argued that she should have been a headliner. Other acts set to perform on Sunday are Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, J Balvin, and more.

In the midst of her ongoing Scarlet Tour — where she has been stunning attendees show after show with her onstage theatrics — will her Coachella performance draw some similarities to the tour that has been making waves (for better or for worse) on social media? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that her performance will be devilish nonetheless…

Aside from Doja Cat, the complete schedule for Sunday is as follows:

Coachella Stage

  • LUDMILLA: 2:05–3:35
  • YG Marley: 4:05–4:55pm
  • Carin León: 5:25–6:15pm
  • Bebe Rexha: 6:30–7:35pm
  • J Balvin: 8:20–9:20pm
  • Doja Cat: 10:25pm

Outdoor Theatre

  • Tiffany Tyson: 3:55–4:55pm
  • Reneé Rapp: 5:05–5:55pm
  • The Rose: 6:25–7:10pm
  • Khruangbin: 7:50–8:50pm
  • Jhené Aiko: 9:30pm

Sonora

  • Argenis: 1–1:55pm
  • jjuujjuu: 1:55–2:40pm
  • Bb Trickz: 3–3:30pm
  • feeble little horse: 3:55–4:30pm
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez: 4:50–5:40pm
  • Eddie Zuko: 6:05–6:45pm
  • LATIN MAFIA: 7:05–7:50pm
  • Mandy, Indiana: 8:15–8:55pm
  • Boy Harsher: 9:20pm

Gobi

  • wveGroove: 2:15–3:20pm
  • Mdou Moctar: 3:30–4:10pm
  • Jockstrap: 4:40–5:20pm
  • Olivia Dean: 5:50–6:30pm
  • Two Shell: 7–7:50pm
  • Barry Can’t Swim: 8:20–9:10pm
  • ATARASHII GAKKO!: 9:40pm

Mojave

  • Honey Roots: 2–2:50pm
  • Flo: 3–3:45pm
  • Taking Back Sunday: 4:10–4:55pm
  • 88RISING FUTURES (ATARASHII GAKKO!, Awich, Number_i, Tiger JK, XIN LIU, Yoasobi, Yoonmirae): 5:20–6:25pm
  • Victoria Monét: 6:55–7:40pm
  • Tems: 8:10–8:50pm
  • Lil Yachty: 9:25–10:10pm
  • BICEP: 10:40pm

Sahara

  • BONES: 2–2:50pm
  • Tita Lau: 3–3:45pm
  • SPINALL: 4–4:45pm
  • AP Dhillon: 5:10–5:50pm
  • NAV: 6:20–7:05pm
  • Anyma: 7:45–8:45pm
  • DJ Snake: 9:15–10:15pm
  • John Summit: 10:55pm

Yuma

  • ARTBAT: 10:30pm
  • Folamour: 9–10:30pm
  • Carlita: 7:30–9pm
  • Adam Ten x Mita Gami: 6–7:30pm
  • Eli & Fur: 4:30–6pm
  • Flight Facilities: 3–4:40pm
  • DJ Seinfeld: 2–3pm
  • JOPLYN: 1–2pm

Quasar

  • Mall Grab: 4–6:15pm
  • Jamie XX x Floating Points x Daphni: 6:15pm

Heineken House

  • MISS DRE: 2–3pm
  • Iglesias: 3–4pm
  • Klingande: 4–5:30pm
  • Louie Vega: 5:30–7pm
  • Lupe Fiasco: 7:15–8:30pm
  • Claptone: 8:45–10pm
How did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?
Melanie Rooten Apr 10, 2024
Music
Music
How did Trisha Yearwood lose weight?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 10, 2024
How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?
Melanie Rooten Apr 10, 2024
Music
Music
How did Lainey Wilson lose weight?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 10, 2024
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa's 'Karma?'
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa's 'Karma?'
Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Brit Smith's 'Karma' song, explained
Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Brit Smith’s ‘Karma’ song, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Is Morgan Wallen's tour canceled?
Morgan Wallen
Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Morgan Wallen’s tour canceled?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 10, 2024
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).