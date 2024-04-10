Who’s performing at Coachella 2024? The headliners and additional performers, explained

Often considered the greatest weekend of the year for music-lovers all across America, Coachella 2024 is right around the corner, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12 to 14, with the exact same stars running it back from April 19 to 21. As the festival is every year, it is sure to be a weekend to remember!

Last year, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined the festival, with Blink-182 replacing the latter after Ocean dropped out of the second weekend after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his left leg the weekend prior. One year later, fans cannot help but wonder who will be taking their place…

Who are the headliners of Coachella 2024, and who else is performing at the festival? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Friday Schedule



Is there anyone better to kick off Coachella 2024 than Lana Del Rey? The “Summertime Sadness” singer will serve as the headliner for Friday, with stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma, and more also taking the main stage.

Lana Del Rey made her Coachella debut in 2014. A decade later, she is finally stepping back onto the fairgrounds — marking her first time as a headliner — and fans of hers seriously cannot contain their excitement.

With her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, making waves — even being nominated for a GRAMMY Award — what songs from the record will she include in her one-of-a-kind Coachella set? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, the complete schedule for Friday is as follows:

Coachella Stage

Record Safari: 3:40–4:40pm

Young Miko: 4:45-5:30pm

Sabrina Carpenter: 6–7pm

Lil Uzi Vert: 7:35-8:20pm

Peso Pluma: 9:05-10:10pm

Lana Del Rey: 11:20pm

Outdoor Theatre

Fundido: 4:15-5:15pm

L’Impératrice: 5:25-6:10pm

Deftones: 6:45-7:35pm

Everything Always: 8:10–9:25pm

Justice: 10:15pm

Sonora

doom dave: 1–2pm

Upchuck: 2–2:30pm

Narrow Head: 2:50–3:25pm

late night drive home: 3:50–4:25pm

The Beths: 4:50–5:30pm

Eartheater: 5:55–6:35pm

Black Country, New Road: 8–8:40pm

Clown Core: 9:05–9:55pm

Son Rompe Pera: 10:20pm

Gobi

Cimafunk: 2–2:40pm

Kokoroko: 3:10–3:50pm

Sid Sriram: 4:20–5pm

Chappell Roan: 5:30–6:15pm

Brittany Howard: 6:45–7:30pm

NEIL FRANCES: 8–8:45pm

Chlöe: 9:15–10pm

Suki Waterhouse: 10:30pm

Mojave

DAYSonMARKET.: 2:10–3:05pm

Mall Grab: 3:15–4:05pm

The Japanese House: 4:30–5:10pm

Faye Webster: 5:40–6:25pm

Tinashe: 6:55–7:50pm

Yoasobi: 8:20–9:05pm

Hatsune Miku: 9:50–10:40pm

Anti Up: 11:15pm

Sahara

Sincerely, Manolo: 2–2:50pm

Skin on Skin: 3–3:45pm

Cloonee: 4–5pm

Ken Carson: 5:20–6:05pm

Skepta: 6:3–7:15pm

Bizarrap: 7:45–8:45pm

Peggy Gou: 9:15–10:15pm

Ateez: 10:45–11:35pm

Steve Angello: 12am

Yuma

Keyspan: 1–2pm

Ben Sterling: 2–3pm

Miss Monique: 3–4:15pm

Innellea: 4:15–5:30pm

BLOND:ISH: 5:30–6:45pm

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch: 6:45–8:15pm

ANOTR: 8:15–9:45pm

Adriatique: 9:45–11:15pm

Gorgon City: 11:15pm

Quasar

Patrick Mason: 5–7:15pm

Green Velvet: 7:15–8:30pm

Honey Dijon: 8:3–9:45pm

Honey Dijon x Green Velvet: 9:45pm

Heineken House

DJ Noah: 2–3pm

Darci: 3–4pm

Torren Foot x Kormak: 4–5:30pm

Goldfish: 5:30–7pm

Bob Sinclar: 7–8:30pm

J.Worra: 8:30–10pm

Saturday Schedule



Spicing things up for the second day, Tyler, the Creator will perform at Coachella for the third time as a solo artist — previously performing as a member of Odd Future in 2011, as well as performing as a special guest alongside Kali Uchis in 2023 — this time as a headliner.

Taking the stage at festivals like Something in the Water and Lollapalooza — performing smash hits from his Grammy Award-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, the Creator is no stranger to festivals. Promising a set that is nothing short of sensational, it is safe to say that he will bring the energy all evening long, keeping attendees engaged from start to finish with his unmatched stage presence.

Aside from the “EARFQUAKE” singer, No Doubt, Coi Leray, Dom Dolla, and more are also set to perform on Saturday. For those looking to plan their day around their favorite artists, the complete schedule is as follows:

Coachella Stage

Jaqck Glam: 3:45–4:35pm

Santa Fe Klan: 4:45–5:30pm

Sublime: 6:05–6:55pm

Blur: 7:40–8:40pm

No Doubt: 9:25–10:40pm

Tyler, the Creator: 11:40pm

Outdoor Theatre

Gabe Real: 4:05–4:50pm

Vampire Weekend: 5–5:45pm

Blxst: 6:10–6:55pm

Jon Batiste: 7:25–8:10pm

JUNGLE: 8:40–9:30pm

Gesaffelstein: 10:40pm

Sonora

Triste Juventud x TOTEM: 1–2pm

Militarie Gun: 2–2:35pm

Girl Utra: 2:55–3:30pm

The Aquabats: 3:55–4:40pm

The Adicts: 5:05–5:50pm

Depresión Sonora: 6:15–6:50pm

The Red Pears: 7:15–7:50pm

bar italia: 8:15–8:55pm

Brutalismus 3000: 9:15pm

Gobi

Elusive: 1:15–1:55pm

Erika de Casier: 2:05–2:45pm

Young Fathers: 3:10–3:50pm

thuy: 4:20–5pm

The Last Dinner Party: 5:30–6:15pm

Palace: 6:45–7:30pm

Oneohtrix Point Never: 8–8:45pm

Saint Levant: 9:15–9:55pm

Kevin Kaarl: 10:25–11:05pm

Orbital: 11:40pm

Mojave

ANIKA KAI: 2–2:55pm

Kenya Grace: 3:05–3:45pm

RAYE: 4:10–4:55pm

Kevin Abstract: 5:25–6:05pm

Bleachers: 6:50–7:35pm

Charlotte de Witte: 8:05–9:20pm

Coi Leray: 9:50–10:20pm

The Drums: 10:45pm

Sahara

Loboman: 2–3pm

Starrza: 3:10–4:10pm

Destroy Lonely: 4:30–5:15pm

Purple Disco Machine: 5:40–6:40pm

Grimes: 7:10–8pm

Ice Spice: 8:30–9pm

ISOKNOCK: 9:30–10:20pm

LE SSERAFIM: 10:50–11:30pm

Dom Dolla: 11:55pm

Yuma

Kimonos: 1–2pm

Maz: 2–3pm

Mahmut Orhan: 3–4:15pm

Rebūke: 4:15–5:30pm

Will Clarke: 5:30–6:45pm

Âme x Marcel Dettmann: 6:45–8pm

Reinier Zonneveld: 8–9:30pm

Patrick Mason: 9:30–11pm

The Blessed Madonna: 11pm

Quasar

Carlita: 5–7:15pm

Michael Bibi: 7:15pm

Heineken House

DAYSonMARKET: 2–4pm

Marten Lou: 4–5:30pm

Channel Tres: 5:30–7pm

BIA: 8:05–8:35pm

T-Pain: 7:15–8pm

Dennis Ferrer x Skream: 8:35–10pm

Sunday



Last but certainly not least, Doja Cat is undoubtedly going to “Paint The Town Red” during her headlining set, taking the main stage for the first time since 2022, where attendees argued that she should have been a headliner. Other acts set to perform on Sunday are Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, J Balvin, and more.

In the midst of her ongoing Scarlet Tour — where she has been stunning attendees show after show with her onstage theatrics — will her Coachella performance draw some similarities to the tour that has been making waves (for better or for worse) on social media? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that her performance will be devilish nonetheless…

Aside from Doja Cat, the complete schedule for Sunday is as follows:

Coachella Stage

LUDMILLA: 2:05–3:35

YG Marley: 4:05–4:55pm

Carin León: 5:25–6:15pm

Bebe Rexha: 6:30–7:35pm

J Balvin: 8:20–9:20pm

Doja Cat: 10:25pm

Outdoor Theatre

Tiffany Tyson: 3:55–4:55pm

Reneé Rapp: 5:05–5:55pm

The Rose: 6:25–7:10pm

Khruangbin: 7:50–8:50pm

Jhené Aiko: 9:30pm

Sonora

Argenis: 1–1:55pm

jjuujjuu: 1:55–2:40pm

Bb Trickz: 3–3:30pm

feeble little horse: 3:55–4:30pm

Hermanos Gutiérrez: 4:50–5:40pm

Eddie Zuko: 6:05–6:45pm

LATIN MAFIA: 7:05–7:50pm

Mandy, Indiana: 8:15–8:55pm

Boy Harsher: 9:20pm

Gobi

wveGroove: 2:15–3:20pm

Mdou Moctar: 3:30–4:10pm

Jockstrap: 4:40–5:20pm

Olivia Dean: 5:50–6:30pm

Two Shell: 7–7:50pm

Barry Can’t Swim: 8:20–9:10pm

ATARASHII GAKKO!: 9:40pm

Mojave

Honey Roots: 2–2:50pm

Flo: 3–3:45pm

Taking Back Sunday: 4:10–4:55pm

88RISING FUTURES (ATARASHII GAKKO!, Awich, Number_i, Tiger JK, XIN LIU, Yoasobi, Yoonmirae): 5:20–6:25pm

Victoria Monét: 6:55–7:40pm

Tems: 8:10–8:50pm

Lil Yachty: 9:25–10:10pm

BICEP: 10:40pm

Sahara

BONES: 2–2:50pm

Tita Lau: 3–3:45pm

SPINALL: 4–4:45pm

AP Dhillon: 5:10–5:50pm

NAV: 6:20–7:05pm

Anyma: 7:45–8:45pm

DJ Snake: 9:15–10:15pm

John Summit: 10:55pm

Yuma

ARTBAT: 10:30pm

Folamour: 9–10:30pm

Carlita: 7:30–9pm

Adam Ten x Mita Gami: 6–7:30pm

Eli & Fur: 4:30–6pm

Flight Facilities: 3–4:40pm

DJ Seinfeld: 2–3pm

JOPLYN: 1–2pm

Quasar

Mall Grab: 4–6:15pm

Jamie XX x Floating Points x Daphni: 6:15pm

Heineken House

MISS DRE: 2–3pm

Iglesias: 3–4pm

Klingande: 4–5:30pm

Louie Vega: 5:30–7pm

Lupe Fiasco: 7:15–8:30pm

Claptone: 8:45–10pm

