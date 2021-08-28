No matter what category you place Post Malone in, he’s always gonna shine. The rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and now actor, has quickly cemented himself as a staple in popular culture. The Syracuse-born artist who began his rise to fame with the single “White Iverson” now has an impressive resume of hits including “Congratulations,” “Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” and “Circles” that have moved more than 80 million records worldwide. In addition, his gothic-country appearance is a unique look for a mainstream artist, making him one of the most interesting stage personas to date. Needless to say, the man stands out in any room. But with his larger-than-life personality, how tall is Post Malone?

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was born on July 4, 1995. That would mean he’s 26 years old right now–one year behind Justin Bieber, who is currently 5’9”–so he’s been at his full height for quite some time now. Meaning, odds are, he’s not due for an unexpected growth spurt anytime soon. According to a Twitter claim by Post Malone himself, the artist/actor is ‘6’2.”

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like anyone’s contesting the idea. But that would be kind of hard to do when you see how much taller Malone is over other people when he takes pictures with them.

Just look at this pic of him next to fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign. According to MD Daily Record, Ty stands at approximately ‘6 1.” Judging by this pic, Malone clearly stands at least another inch or so over “The Hottest In The City” singer, so Malone’s Twitter claim is definitely not far-fetched.

With a height like that, it’s a wonder that Post Malone didn’t choose to be an active basketball player. But of course, if he had done that, fans might not have gotten a chance to enjoy the music from the megastar we know today.