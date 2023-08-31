How to listen to the ‘One Piece’ soundtrack: full live-action track listing and where to hear it

If there’s ever any component to filmmaking, be it movies or TV, that truly makes a project stand out, it’s the music. Some of the most intense action sequences had our adrenaline pumping because the soundtrack was electrifying and invigorating. Likewise, many horror jump scares wouldn’t have the same impact if it weren’t for that high-pitched spike in a reverberating track that gives our bodies a wake-up call.

And One Piece is no different. Just as in any other swash-buckling adventure (take Pirates of the Caribbean as an example), the epic music enhances all fight scenes, all heartfelt moments, and all comedic breaks. Sometimes, certain songs become synonymous with certain characters, such as a certain track in the One Piece collection, titled “I’m Gonna Be King Of The Pirates.” How very ‘Simba from Lion King‘ of Luffy.

Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his misfit crew, the Straw Hats, as they sail the Grand Line in search of the coveted One Piece treasure, which will make their captain ‘King of the Pirates.’

And where would we be in this life without music? Everywhere you turn, voices and sounds entwine to make even the most pleasant of melodies. It wouldn’t be a race across the Grand Line for the coveted One Piece treasure without some kick-ass tunes, now would it?

We just know the One Piece cast had these jams on shuffle before every take.

The complete One Piece soundtrack

Phew. That’s a lot of songs. Thankfully, certain music streaming platforms have compiled them into one OST for your listening pleasure.

Where to listen to the One Piece soundtrack

One Piece fans can find the soundtrack as a standalone playlist on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Vevo, and Pandora.

The entire first season of One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix.