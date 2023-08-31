How to listen to the ‘One Piece’ soundtrack: full live-action track listing and where to hear it

If there’s ever any component to filmmaking, be it movies or TV, that truly makes a project stand out, it’s the music. Some of the most intense action sequences had our adrenaline pumping because the soundtrack was electrifying and invigorating. Likewise, many horror jump scares wouldn’t have the same impact if it weren’t for that high-pitched spike in a reverberating track that gives our bodies a wake-up call.
And One Piece is no different. Just as in any other swash-buckling adventure (take Pirates of the Caribbean as an example), the epic music enhances all fight scenes, all heartfelt moments, and all comedic breaks. Sometimes, certain songs become synonymous with certain characters, such as a certain track in the One Piece collection, titled “I’m Gonna Be King Of The Pirates.” How very ‘Simba from Lion King‘ of Luffy.
Based on the manga series by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his misfit crew, the Straw Hats, as they sail the Grand Line in search of the coveted One Piece treasure, which will make their captain ‘King of the Pirates.’
And where would we be in this life without music? Everywhere you turn, voices and sounds entwine to make even the most pleasant of melodies. It wouldn’t be a race across the Grand Line for the coveted One Piece treasure without some kick-ass tunes, now would it?
We just know the One Piece cast had these jams on shuffle before every take.
The complete One Piece soundtrack
- Wealth Fame Power by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:45
- My Sails Are Set (from the Netflix Series “One Piece”) (feat. Aurora) by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:52
- Wanted Dead Or Alive by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli & Marcin – 5:09
- Zoro vs Mihawk by Sonya Belousova, Marcin & Giona Ostinelli – 3:03
- Let’s Disappear by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:18
- We Are! By Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:59
- Bang! (feat. Flawless Real Talk) by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli -1:21
- Windmill Village by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Lindsay Deutsch and Kyle Tuttle – 2:03
- Bink’s Brew by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Ada Pasternak and Johann Frank – 1:05
- Captain Alvida by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:11
- Good Marines Bad Marines by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Kyle Tuttle – 1:51
- One Piece Tango by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Lindsay Deutsch, Isa Najem and Burak Besir – 2:16
- Chop Chop Cannon by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 5:29
- The World’s Greatest Swordsman Or Woman by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Isa Najem and Johann Frank -2:44
- Wado Ichimonji by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Burak Besir and Alexander Dion – 5:26
- I’m Gonna Be King Of The Pirates / We Are! by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 4:27
- The Grand Line by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:57
- Gotta Feed The Brain by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Kyle Tuttle and Burak Besir – 2:09
- A Giant Goldfish Monster by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Johann Frank – 2:16
- I Owe You My Life by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Lindsay Deutsch – 2:56
- Captain Of The Dreaded Cook Pirates by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Tiziano Bianchi – 3:09
- Dracule Mihawk by Sonya Belousova, Marcin & Giona Ostinelli – 2:54
- Wounds On The Back Are A Swordsman’s Greatest Shame by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Marcin and Alexander Dion – 6:27
- I Ain’t Surrendering by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:17
- Lord Of The Coast by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:31
- Be Good Luffy by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 4:08
- Nami by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:01
- Every Idiot Dreams Of Finding The One Piece by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:34
- The Imposter, The Pirate Hunter And The Thief by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 5:59
- Gum Gum Whip by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:22
- Smells Like Butter, Soy Sauce And Meat by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:36
- Marines Make The World A Better Place by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:11
- May I Present Ms Kaya by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Alexander Dion – 3:40
- VIP Entrance Reserved For Special Guests by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:23
- Kaya & Usopp by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Alexander Dion, Burak Besir and Johann Frank = 6:48
- The Real Adventures Of Captain Usopp by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli -3:24
- The Stretchy Kind Of Monster by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:22
- Don’t You Ever Threaten My Friends by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:11
- A Hundred Million Berry by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:36
- Luffy Help Me by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:09
- Gum Gum Gatling by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 4:16
- Training Montage by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Isa Najem and Lindsay Deutsch – 1:18
- Roronoa Zoro by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:43
- Ready To Take Your Beating by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:23
- Technically I’m Not A Salesman by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Johann Frank – 1:10
- The Pirates Are Coming by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:32
- Buggy The Clown by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 6:36
- Boogie I’m Warning You by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 5:14
- You’ve Got The Same Dream As Me by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 8:07
- Marine With A Bad Haircut vs Tough Guy Three Swords by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:24
- Why Do They Call Him Axe Anyway by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:53
- A Massive Piece Of Goldfish Poop by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:48
- Midnight by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli 3:10
- Gum Gum Bell by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli by 11:34
- The Pirates Are Here by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:18
- For Honor, For Justice, For The Marines by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:56
- Not Sailors, We Are Pirates by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:35
- You Want To Steal A Ship by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Johann Frank – 0:47
- The Going Merry by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:45
- You All Must Stay For Dinner by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Alexander Dion and Isa Najem – 1:47
- I, Roronoa Zoro, Challenge You To A Duel by Sonya Belousova, Marcin & Giona Ostinelli – 2:30
- Not Everyone Gets To Follow Their Dreams by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:49
- This Is Our Fight by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:55
- Belle Mere by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 3:55
- Who’s Hungry by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:29
- Then Let The Fighting Begin by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 6:45
- Gum Gum Battle Axe by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:20
- More Rare Than Medium by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Tiziano Bianchi – 2:46
- The Kid Reminds Me Of Gol D Roger by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:48
- Captain Nezumi by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:20
- Kuro & The Black Cat Pirates by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:51
- My Name Is Cabaji by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:00
- That Would Be A Waste Of Really Good Liquor by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli and Tiziano Bianchi – 1:44
- Vice Admiral Garp by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:40
- Gum Gum Rocket by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:37
- Welcome To Arlong Park by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 4:00
- You Better Not Mess With The Straw Hats by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:30
- I Have My Friends by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 2:52
- Goodbye by Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli – 1:28
Phew. That’s a lot of songs. Thankfully, certain music streaming platforms have compiled them into one OST for your listening pleasure.
Where to listen to the One Piece soundtrack
One Piece fans can find the soundtrack as a standalone playlist on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Vevo, and Pandora.
The entire first season of One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix.