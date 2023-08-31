The 10 best ‘One Piece’ movies, ranked

Since One Piece made its debut, both the anime and manga have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With its captivating stories, charismatic characters, and thrilling adventures, it was almost impossible not to love it. Looking past the core storyline, the beloved franchise has ventured into movies that delve deeper into the world of pirates, treasures, and friendship. As expected, these action-packed movies have expanded the lore of One Piece.

10. Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

This film is one of the earliest movies of the franchise, and it presents the classic tale of friendship and loyalty. Being the second film released, it does well to seamlessly continue and build from the first film. The story follows the Straw Hat Pirates and Sanji (who had just joined the crew) as they try to recover their stolen ship Going Merry. The crew finds themselves working with some thieves and traveling across Clockwork Island. They must also battle the malicious Captain Bear King, who is hungry for power and wants Nami’s hand in marriage.

9. Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

Centered around Chopper, the Straw Hat Pirate crew’s lovable reindeer doctor, this film is a retelling of the Drum Island Arc, but from a fresh perspective. Unfortunately, the premise makes it one of the least inviting storylines. Furthermore, the other changes that were made left a sour taste in the mouths of fans. Regardless, the film tells a story that adds a fun spin to the Drum Island arc. When the Straw Hat Pirates arrive on Drum Island in the hopes of curing Nami of her strange illness, they are faced with Wapol and his wicked deeds. The crew decides to save the country from the grip of Wapol. The movie highlights the themes of acceptance and inner strength as Chopper fights to save a friend’s life.

8. One Piece: The Movie (2000)

This is the first film of the franchise and it showcases the humble beginnings of the now-iconic anime. With just four Straw Hats at the time, the film is great for fans who want to relive the nostalgia and excitement of One Piece. While sailing to find Captain Woonan’s grand treasure, the Straw Hats find themselves involved in a fight against the notorious Eldoraggo. The crew soon finds that the strange vendor traveling with them might know a lot more about Captain Woonan than they could have imagined. Despite how old the film is, it still has a specific charm that only the first arcs of the show can provide.

7. The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventure in Alabasta (2007)

While being a story arc remake of the Alabasta arc, this film, unlike Episode Chopper, is more loved and accepted for its faithfulness. It follows the Straw Hats’ and Princess Nefertari Vivi’s journey through the lands of Alabasta. The crew must help the Princess protect the kingdom of Alabasta from a looming civil war and rescue it from the hands of Crocodile. Adventure in Alabasta allows One Piece fans to relive the beloved arc in a condensed form while adding its own creative twists and turns.

6. Dead End Adventure (2003)

The fourth film of the One Piece franchise follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they enter a pirate race known as the Dead End Competition. Here they clash against various other pirate crews on treacherous waters. While in the race, they find themselves ensnared in a nefarious plot. Luffy and the crew come into contact with the former Marine Gasparde who is plotting against them. This movie captures the spirit of adventure that defines the Straw Hat Pirates. Dead End Adventure combines humor, action, and the thrill of exploration that the series is known for.

5. Stampede (2019)

Stampede was released as a celebration of One Piece’s 20th anniversary and became an instant box-office success. The film features a grand pirate festival where numerous iconic characters in the show gather. With a box full of cameos and references, the film was celebrated by the entirety of its fandom. Stampede offers many breathtaking battles and some surprising and unexpected alliances. Despite being quite fast-paced, the film has an airtight plot and great action.

4. Film: Gold (2016)

In this film, we watch the Straw Hat Pirates as they venture to Gran Tesoro, a massive entertainment city and casino on the sea. The Straw Hats get into a clash with the casino owner Gild Tesoro after he tricks the crew and other pirates into his debt. The film is a full package of adventure, comedy, amazing fights, and crazy villains. Gold explores the allure of wealth and the bonds of friendship that transcend material riches. The film is further elevated by opulent visuals and action-packed sequences.

3. Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

In this darker and more psychological entry, the Straw Hat Pirates are lured to an island paradise that hides a sinister secret. Playing out like a horror movie, the crew comes to the island to accept its ruler’s challenge. While completing the challenges set before them by Baron Omatsuri, Luffy and the crew members begin to disappear one by one. The film explores themes of trust, deception, and personal demons, making it a unique and thought-provoking addition to the One Piece movie lineup.

2. Film: Z (2012)

Z introduces a fierce antagonist named Zephyr who was once an admiral of the Navy. Driven by his tragic past, he wishes to eradicate all pirates from the world. Zephyr steals the Dyna Stones and the Straw Hat Pirates are tasked with saving the pirate world from Zephyr. The film brings the audience a sentimental villain who tries to burn the world and change it into what he believes the world should be.

1. Strong World (2009)

Top of the pack is the movie that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the anime. Strong World brings us Golden Lion Shiki, a former crewmate of Gol D. Roger. When Shiki and his ravenous floating island wildlife begin to rampage on the seas, our favorite pirate crew is bound to cross paths with him. In a bid to stop him from destroying the home of the crew members, the Straw Hat Pirates invade the floating island and face the formidable Shiki.