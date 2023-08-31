What arcs are covered in ‘One Piece’ live-action season 1?

One Piece is finally here. For fans old and new, Netflix presents a story for all ages and biases, regardless of whether or not you’re an avid manga reader, anime binger, or neither of the two. Eiichiro Oda and the crew at Netflix promise an action-packed adventure for all in the live-action version of one of history’s most successful and influential Japanese franchises.

If you’re overly familiar with all the jargon related to manga and anime, you might be wondering how much of One Piece‘s story will be covered in the show’s debut season. Ever heard of the phrase “saying a lot about a little?” Well, that same technique applies here. We’ll see a lot happening, but it’ll be extremely rushed.

Image via Netflix

The first season of the One Piece live-action series, comprising eight episodes, will cover the manga’s opening arc, the Romance Dawn Arc, and continue up until the conclusion of the Arlong Park Arc. This covers almost the entirety of the East Blue Saga, encompassing Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, and finally, Arlong Park. It’s already been confirmed by the series’ editor that things will be moving quickly in the live-action adaptation, especially with so much ground to cover. Both the manga and the anime consist of 1000 chapters/episodes each.

The East Blue Saga equates to a minimum of 11 volumes (95 chapters) of the manga and at least 45 episodes of the anime. In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a lot. We’ll be just about familiar with Luffy and the Straw Hats by the time the series finale rolls around. If One Piece is well received by fans, which we’re expecting it to be, we can assume that many more seasons are on the way, if they’re not already greenlit behind the scenes.

One Piece‘s ensemble cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. All eight episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix.