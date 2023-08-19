“I couldn’t take the pain anymore”: Britney Spears speaks out about divorce from Sam Asghari

Music icon Britney Spears has confirmed that her marriage to Sam Asghari is over in a personal statement on social media.

The pop music legend took to Instagram to discuss the news of her impending divorce. She also expressed her feelings of sadness and shock.

“Hesam and I are no longer together…6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked…but I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!”

Ashgari has gone public with claims that Britney was unfaithful to him. He also has allegedly threatened to publicly humiliate her with further disclosures about her personal life unless she financially compensates him for his silence.

The song Britney chose in her posted video holds significance, as her heartbreak comes full circle. The end of her current relationship echoes the demise of her first love with Justin Timberlake. Their relationship collapsed amid similar claims of infidelity and attacks on her reputation twenty years ago.

In 2002, Timberlake shamed Britney with accusations of cheating. He followed up with the release of Cry Me A River, a song about an unfaithful lover, and a promotional video featuring a Britney Spears lookalike. The tabloid media built an economy by vilifying her as Cry Me A River climbed to the top of the music charts. In a 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, Britney broke down in tears, and her emotional pain was monetized and broadcast for the world to see.

In 2021, following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, Timberlake publicly apologized to Britney and Janet Jackson. He acknowledged that he “benefitted from a system that condones misogyny,” referring to his past actions, including the exposure of Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII. This shared experience might explain why Britney chose Janet’s song for her video.

Unfortunately, it seems her soon-to-be ex-husband is seeking to re-traumatize Britney for personal gain. Knowing all she has been though, Asghari is publicly betraying her trust and frightening her with threats of embarrassing revelations. However, the songbird is not without support. Once again, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer has come to Britney’s defense, reminding the star and the public that “extortion is illegal” and is indeed a felony in California. Let’s hope Britney is taking notes.