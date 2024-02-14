Is Lana Del Rey’s broken arm real?

With all the commotion going on during the Super Bowl you might have missed Lana Del Rey being “trampled” by fellow spectators in Taylor Swift’s box. Fans were pretty shocked to see the “Summertime Sadness” singer get knocked down and disappear underneath the others who were celebrating the Kansas Chiefs’ win on Sunday.

While initially she wasn’t even in the same box as Swift, Lana later joined her friend, along with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and others. After the incident, the group quickly helped her back to her feet, and she appeared mostly unphased. The moment ended up being shared by fans on TikTok and X with many making light of the moment. Some fans took it a step further and posted a screenshot of what appears to be the singer’s Instagram and a picture posted by Lana with her arm in a sling.

Did Lana Del Rey really break her arm?

While the picture shared was from when she did actually break her arm, we know it can’t be recent, because Lana hasn’t posted to her Instagram in over a week. The photo is actually from over three years ago. According to People, Del Rey said she fractured her arm back in 2020 after wiping out while skating. In fact, the incident happened right before she was set to film for a music video — you can see her wearing the sling in the footage for “White Dress.”

So don’t worry guys, Lana Del Rey is fine, maybe a little bumped and bruised thanks to the fall, but at least she hasn’t broken her arm — or maybe she has, who knows? She’s been silent on social media for a few days now.