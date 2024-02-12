The guest list at this year's Super Bowl was starry enough to warrant its own constellation!

The Super Bowl has hosted some iconic cultural moments throughout the years, from pregnancy reveals to regrettable wardrobe malfunctions. This year has proven no different, with Super Bowl LVIII already giving its millions of viewers a much-anticipated halftime show courtesy of Usher, and the long-awaited arrival of the Deadpool 3 trailer.

Recommended Videos

While some tune in to catch their favorite footballer or singer, others take the Super Bowl as an opportunity for stargazing. Over the years, the event has hosted enough stars to warrant its own constellation, and 2024 yet again saw a swathe of celebrities descend upon Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans might’ve caught a glimpse of Taylor Swift (perhaps unsurprising) and Ice Spice, but was longtime football fan Blake Lively also in the audience?

Was Blake Lively at the 2024 Super Bowl?

📹| Taylor and Blake at the game!😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/jqMyuMIL8H — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024

Blake Lively was indeed in attendance at this year’s Super Bowl, arriving in an all-red, Chiefs-inspired outfit alongside Swift and Ice Spice. Lively, who has never been shy about her passion for sports, was seen cozying up to Swift in the bleachers as Post Malone delivered an acoustic rendition of “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game.

So feverish was Lively’s reaction to the game that she was caught swearing during an intense moment projected onto the stadium screen. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their enjoyment of Lively and Swift’s mid-game reactions, with some suggesting the pair serve as Usher’s replacement. Last year, Lively shared an Instagram post of her homemade Super Bowl Sunday feast, opting to watch that game at home with her family.

Chiefs fans in shock pic.twitter.com/8tvCHY7VrP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Swift and Lively are longtime friends, having first met in 2015 and often showcasing their support for each other. Both stars also attended a Chiefs game at Metlife stadium in October of last year, where they were spotted alongside Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others.

Lively was one of multiple stars to be spotted at Super Bowl LVIII, with Lana Del Rey also spotted in the suite beneath the actress. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd was also seen in the audience, as well as Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Kimmel and LeBron James. Justin Bieber, who was rumoured to be making an appearance during Usher’s halftime show, was also spotted with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Jay Z and his daughters at the Super Bowl

pic.twitter.com/PLFEIwm2xz — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) February 11, 2024

In other Super Bowl news, Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album during an ad break, and fans finally got the long-awaited trailer for Wicked.