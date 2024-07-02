Is there a ‘Not Like Us’ music video release date?

We’re already feeling nostalgic for what was undeniably the beefof the decade. Waking up each morning to a new song — whether by Kendrick Lamar or Drake — and checking the lyrics for all the disses was absolutely insane, and we miss it every day.

Thankfully, the hype train isn’t over quite yet — especially for Kendrick, who is still basking in the success of being the very epitome of a hater. After performing “Not Like Us” six times in a row at The Pop Out on June 19, the whole stadium vibrated alongside the rapper and his ensemble. This entourage only proved that no, we are still not over the rap beef of the decade, and we’ve definitely not forgotten Drake’s certified lover boy’s questionable actions. Now that we know Kendrick has been preparing a music video for the song, the hater flames are about to reignite, and here’s when.

When is Kendrick Lamar releasing the “Not Like Us” music video?

There is no exact release date for the music video for “Not Like Us,” even though several fans spotted the Compton native shooting the visuals in his hometown on June 22. The rapper was seen alongside producer Mustard, as they shot clips at various landmarks across Compton, such as Compton City Hall, Tam’s Burgers, and the Nickerson Gardens projects.

“Not Like Us” is Lamar’s fifth installment in his diss track series, released in response to his personal grievances towards Drake. In the song, he points out the Canadian rapper’s penchant for allegedly dating or being found in inappropriate, predatory relationships with minors, his “colonizer” privilege as a light-skinned mixed-race rapper who mines Black America for clout and inspiration, and his addiction to gambling, among other criticisms in the previous four songs.

At this point, we can only wait for the music video for what is considered to be the victory lap in their feud, and we can be almost certain that it will be a certified success.

