Jelly Roll welcomes four new animals and vies to end Eminem and MGK feud: Everything the singer’s been up to before kicking off 2025 tour with Post Malone

Jelly Roll will soon head out on the road with Post Malone, a stadium tour the duo announced back in November. The pair will also be joined by singer Sierra Ferrell.

The tour will begin in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 19, 2025 and the pair will hit 25 cities and stadiums before the shows end in San Francisco on July 1, 2025.

Though he’s probably busy preparing for the tour ahead of its kickoff, Jelly Roll is also enjoying a lot of quality time with his family at home. Here’s what the “Need a Favor” singer has been up to.

Jelly Roll and BunnieXo grow their “lil farm” family

On Sunday Jelly Roll’s wife BunnieXo shared on Instagram that the family has grown by four — four new farm animals, that is. In the first video, BunnieXo posted she revealed the addition of three male calves named Crunch, Brownie, and S’more.

The video also features an excited Jelly Roll, who exclaims, “Oh! We got cows!” and the family’s dog, Chachi, who is excitedly rolling around. The pair’s daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy are also equally thrilled with the latest animal additions.

Noah says that his favorite is Crunch and explains, “I just feel like he’s going to be a great bull! He’s small, he’s got the same hair as me, and he’s probably nice!”

In another post shared on Instagram the same day, BunnieXo also revealed the family has added a donkey to the mix — an animal Jelly Roll added because he was “upset” that everyone else got their own new friend.

Jelly Roll hopes to “bring together” Eminem and MGK “one day”

During a recent interview on the “Flagrant” podcast, Jelly Roll also admitted that he hopes to reconcile Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been locked in a feud ever since MGK said Eminem’s daughter Hailie was “hot as f–k.”

“My heart is always to bring them together one day,” Jelly Roll explained. “Because I see so much more of them in each other than they know. I hadn’t really brought it up to Marshall yet ’cause I’m just glad that I’m still in that circumference to be able to have conversations. But I do see that there’s so much more in them than not.”

“But I also gave [MGK] some perspective, too,” he continued. “We all grew up watching Eminem take over the game early. If you got mentioned in an Eminem song it was like getting mentioned in a comedy special. You were on fire! You couldn’t be hotter if you got mentioned in an Eminem song or an HBO special. It’s what you wanted, your name to be brought up.”

