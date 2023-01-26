John Mayer tour 2023: Ticket prices, tour dates, and where to buy tickets

John Mayer‘s future endeavors are officially set in stone, with news the singer is set to hit the road for his first-ever solo tour. From old songs to his newest hits, the “Last Train Home” singer will be gifting fans with an enormous assortment of trials and errors. The news was announced via the singer’s social media, where he also shared the 19 dates for his North American Tour.

The John Mayer ‘Solo’ tour will take place between March and April of 2023, and upon wrapping his solo tour, the musician will embark with Dead & Company in May, to perform on their final journey together. On that note, to finally catch Mayer’s greatest hits live on stage, let’s get into where you can buy the tickers, how much they’ll cost, and when exactly the tour will start.

Where can you buy tickets for John Mayer’s Tour?

Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there…

John pic.twitter.com/mjuIGvLvqQ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) January 26, 2023

Tickets for Mayer’s solo tour will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9am local time. A pre-sale is taking place on Ticketmaster starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and fans can register for a ticket pre-sale through the website Verified Fan program, which will run a couple of days before the official release. Alternatively, interested buyers can head to Mayer’s website, and receive a password for the pre-sale. As a second option, StubHub is also selling tickets. The price of tickets alternates between $150 to $500 for lower-level, orchestra, or floor seats and between $99 to $125 for upper-level and other sections.

The tour is set to begin on March 11, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. The United States section of the tour will conclude on April 14 in Los Angeles, California. Here are all the upcoming dates with exact locations.

Newark, NJ, Prudential Center, on March 11

Boston, MA, TD Garden, on March 13

New York, NY, Madison Square Garden, on March 15

Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena, on March 18

Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena, on March 20

Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena, on March 22

Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena, on March 24

Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHous, on March 25

Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena, on March 27

St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center, on March 29

Chicago, IL, United Center, on March 31

St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, on April 1

Denver, CO, Ball Arena, on April 3

Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center, on April 5

Palm Desert, CA, Acrisure Arena, on April 6

Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center, on April 8

Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena, on April 10

Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena, on April 11

Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum, on April 14

Mayer will be accompanied by Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and an unannounced surprise guest. Prior to his first solo tour, the musician headlined for several artists over the course of his career, and even worked as an opening act for the Sting European tour in 2004. Since 2015, Mayer has been annually touring with Dead & Company, but 2023 will mark their last co-joint tour together.

Mayer’s eight albums and five EP’s will all be available to hear live starting on March 11, so head to Ticketmaster as fast as you can to get tickets for this highly anticipated North American tour.