Jonas Brothers fans are ready to riot after trio leaves a classic out of their NFL Thanksgiving half-time show

If you’re kicking back and relaxing today and watched the Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day game, you may have also been tuned into quite the throwback of a half-time show, with the Jonas Brothers performing a medley of some of their greatest hits over the years.

Though you may also have noticed an eyebrow-raising omission from the band’s setlist, that being their cover of Busted’s “Year 3000” (yes, kids – it’s a cover).

You wouldn’t have been the only one – the Jonas Brothers fandom is absolutely kicking off about the song’s absence from the half-time show performance:

how dare these ppl play football at the jonas brothers thanksgiving concert they traveled back from the year 3000 to play. — .:RiotGrlErin:.(COMMISIONS OPEN) (@RiotGrlErin) November 24, 2022

jonas brothers didn’t play year 3000 at the halftime show… hurt and disappointed — 4 door ford whore (@eyeba11soup) November 24, 2022

It wasn’t the only tune that nostalgic Jonas Brothers fans missed out on, with the absence of both “Burnin’ Up” and “S.O.S” also being duly noted.

can’t believe the jonas brothers didn’t give us year 3000 or burnin’ up — Liv ♡ (@loveslivie) November 24, 2022

jonas brothers doing half time but not playing year 3000, burnin up, or sos ???? what is the point ????? — aiden 🦇 (@binxxley) November 24, 2022

Perhaps Joe Jonas needed to rush off stage ASAP to get back on the promotional circuit for Devotion and didn’t have time to bust out a number of the band’s greatest tracks of all time.

While we take time to reminisce about days gone by and the Jonas Brothers’ heyday, we were also recently reminded that Joe Jonas could have played Peter Parker instead of Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man. We think the casting director made the right call on that one.