Jonas Brothers fans are ready to riot after trio leaves a classic out of their NFL Thanksgiving half-time show
If you’re kicking back and relaxing today and watched the Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day game, you may have also been tuned into quite the throwback of a half-time show, with the Jonas Brothers performing a medley of some of their greatest hits over the years.
Though you may also have noticed an eyebrow-raising omission from the band’s setlist, that being their cover of Busted’s “Year 3000” (yes, kids – it’s a cover).
You wouldn’t have been the only one – the Jonas Brothers fandom is absolutely kicking off about the song’s absence from the half-time show performance:
It wasn’t the only tune that nostalgic Jonas Brothers fans missed out on, with the absence of both “Burnin’ Up” and “S.O.S” also being duly noted.
Perhaps Joe Jonas needed to rush off stage ASAP to get back on the promotional circuit for Devotion and didn’t have time to bust out a number of the band’s greatest tracks of all time.
While we take time to reminisce about days gone by and the Jonas Brothers’ heyday, we were also recently reminded that Joe Jonas could have played Peter Parker instead of Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man. We think the casting director made the right call on that one.