Jungkook ‘I Am Still’ popcorn bucket: Where to buy, price, and more

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook have plenty to look forward to with the release of his solo documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. The docu-film gives a glimpse into the K-pop star’s solo journey, chronicling his experiences leading up to the release of his debut album Golden.

In a short span of time, collectible popcorn buckets have become a major highlight for movie fans. These popcorn buckets have quickly become a fan favorite with recent movie releases, featuring major titles like Dune, Alien: Romulus, and Deadpool & Wolverine each getting their own designs. The upcoming release of JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will be the latest to join this growing trend.

What to expect from the JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL docu-film

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is the first official documentary focusing on BTS member Jungkook. The film delves into the star’s solo career, beginning with his debut single “Seven (feat. Latto),” which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2023. It also explores his work leading up to the release of Golden, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

This documentary also showcases behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook’s creative process, the challenges he faced as a global superstar, and exclusive interviews. Fans will be able to see electrifying concert performances and never-before-seen footage, along with personal moments of reflection. JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is produced by Jiwon Yoon, and is set for a limited release on Sept. 18, 2024, in over 120 countries. The movie trailer, released by Bighit Entertainment and Bangtan TV in August, opens with Jungkook looking out over the concert venue.

“I’m suddenly nervous,” he says. “I’ll do my best, guys. Without the strength of BTS, can I earn recognition on my own?” Needless to say, fans should expect something spectacular. JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is directed by Junsoo Park, who is known for his work on many BTS-related films, which means the film is in safe hands.

Where to buy the JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL collectible popcorn bucket

Our merch for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is now available at select theatres! 🎶❤️#JUNGKOOK_IAMSTILL @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/TXHCPm6PaA — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) September 13, 2024

The collectible popcorn bucket for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will be available at select Cinemark and Regal theaters. It features a collage of images of Jungkook, and fans can also purchase a matching plastic tumbler with a lid and straw. The bucket’s design is sleek, with smooth sides that angle outward, making it a perfect keepsake for any ARMY fan.

Pricing and availability

Cinemark has announced that the popcorn bucket and tumbler will be priced at $15 each, or as a bundle for $24.99. These items will be available from Sept. 18 at select Cinemark locations until supplies last. Regal Cinemas will offer the same bucket and tumbler design. While that has been announced, the pricing details for Regal haven’t been revealed yet. For fans who might miss out on purchasing them at the theaters, eBay might offer a more expensive alternative, although these items are selling fast. As this collectible trend grows, it’s a must-have for anyone following Jungkook’s solo journey.

