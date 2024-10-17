Image Credit: Disney
Music

Kane Brown presale tickets for 2025 tour with prices for every date on full schedule

We'll be taking 'The High Road' thank you very much.
Jackie Longo
Published: Oct 17, 2024 02:10 am

It looks like 2025 will be another great year for Kane Brown. The country singer’s fourth studio album is set to drop in January 2025, and he’ll be heading out on his latest tour two months later.

The singer got more than one thing right in 2024. He completed an ultra-successful 29-city tour, received the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and became a father to his third child — a son named Krewe Allen Brown — whom he shares with his wife, Katelyn Brown. He’s also a father to two girls, Kingsley and Kodi.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Kane Brown performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Georgia native’s 2025 tour, “The High Road Tour,” will stop in 23 cities before wrapping up in New Hampshire on May 24, 2025. American Idol alum Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke, and Dasha will take turns opening shows on the tour.

In addition to his upcoming new album and scheduled tour, Kane is also slated to headline CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Jelly Roll and Keith Urban this year.

Here are all the details, including a complete schedule and how to get tickets, to Kane Brown’s 2025 “The High Road Tour.”

Tickets for Kane Brown’s “The High Road Tour”

Tickets for Kane Brown’s “The High Road Tour” are still available on StubHub. The first performance is on March 13, 2025 at 7:00 pm in San Diego, California. The cheapest tickets for the opening show currently cost $164 each. Fans hoping to catch his second show on March 14, 2025 in Ontario, California will pay a bit less, as tickets currently start at $141 each.

Balancing act

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kane seems to have mastered the art of balancing family and career. The young singer said he has no plans of stepping away from the music industry anytime soon. When asked about his retirement plans earlier this year, he told Taste of Country, “No. I love family life, but I can do both.”

Part of his success may be credited to his family’s support. His wife, Katelyn, sang a number one duet, “Thank God,” with him in 2023 and has traveled frequently to appear on stage alongside him. She even appeared when he headlined the 2023 Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California.

Kane Brown Tour Dates

Here is a full schedule for Kane Brown’s 2025 “The High Road Tour”:

  • March 13: San Diego, California with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 14: Ontario, California with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 15: Fresno, California with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 20: Portland, California with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 21: Nampa, Idaho with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 22: Nampa, Idaho with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • March 27: Winnipeg, Canada with Scotty McCreery
  • March 29: Calgary, Canada with Scotty McCreery
  • March 30: Edmonton Canada with Scotty McCreery
  • April 3: Quebec City, Canada with Scotty McCreery
  • April 4: Montreal, Canada with Scotty McCreery
  • April 5: Providence, Rhode Island with Scotty McCreery
  • April 10: Evansville, Indiana with Scotty McCreery
  • April 11: Nashville, Tennessee with Scotty McCreery
  • April 12: Nashville, Tennessee with Scotty McCreery
  • April 24: Columbia, South Carolina with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • April 25: Jacksonville, Floria with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 1: State College, Pennsylvania with Scott McCreery
  • May 2: Uncasville, Connecticut with Scotty McCreery
  • May 3: Uncasville, Connecticut with Scotty McCreery
  • May 9: Grand Rapids, Michigan with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 10: Grand Rapids, Michigan with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 15: Albany, New York with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 16: Belmont Park, New York with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 17: Atlantic City, New Jersey with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 22: Canandaigua, New York with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 23: Canandaigua, New York with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 24: Gilford, New Hampshire with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • May 25: Gilford, New Hampshire with Mitchell Tenpenny
  • June 21: Columbus, Ohio Buckeye Country Superfest
  • July 10-13 Chicago, Illinois Windy City Smokeout

