When it comes to his music, Kanye West is known to make revisions now and again. Similar to the release of his 2016 album The Life of Pablo, Ye’s newest album, Donda, premiered several revised iterations and alterations made after its official release on music platforms earlier this year.

The newest update to one of his songs alters the lyrics to the 2010 hit “Runaway,” giving an apparent shout-out to his ex, Kim Kardashian. It is the latest in a string of Ye’s public pleas for his estranged wife to take him back.

The performance took place during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert Ye and former rap rival Drake held on Thursday evening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, E Online reports.

In the outro to “Runaway,” Ye crooned to his ex-wife, who was reportedly in the crowd, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

The moment drew audible cheering from the crowd. You can watch the moment for yourself, tweeted out by user @dondatimes, right here.

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Kardashian was reportedly spotted at the concert with her mother, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kim was at the concert pic.twitter.com/sdzATfVmzs — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Kadarshian has remained cordial to her ex-husband following their divorce in February, showing up for his Donda listening parties earlier this year and even wearing a wedding dress on stage at one event. In addition, she gave the 22-time Grammy-winner a shout out during her 2021 People’s Choice Awards acceptance speech. The couple share four children.

Kardashian has expressed interest in becoming a lawyer focusing on prison reform in recent years, an area of interest that Ye shares. In fact, Kanye and Drake actually squashed their long-standing beef over their shared advocacy for Larry Hoover’s clemency, according to Complex.

Who knows, maybe the celebrity couple will reunite after all. Following a rumor that Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson, the SNL star poked fun at his reputation as an unlikely Lothario while promoting NBC’s New Year’s Eve party with Miley Cyrus.