It’s hard to believe that SNL star Pete Davidson’s dating life would still be in the news so often in 2021, but it looks like the year is throwing everyone a curveball. After rumors emerged that recently single music star Kim Kardashian was dating Davidson — quite convincing rumors, we might add — it looks like he found himself a different music star to spice up his love life.

Miley Cyrus tweeted a photo with the late-night Cassanova announcing her new flame in an extravagant photo for a boyfriend reveal but quite understated for Cyrus. They’ll be appearing together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the first time to talk about their incoming time as hosts of NBC’s New Year’s Eve party.

BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾



Pete & I are official! Watch @fallontonight 💕 Our first show together as a pair! We’ll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami! pic.twitter.com/bBuhpX29HW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 9, 2021

Although a Cyrus and Davidson romance is as likely as anything these days, they’re clearly messing with us. They’re a pair of hosts, not lovers. They’re both savvy enough to draw the ire of the Kardashians.

But it’s never a wrong time to remember that everyone had better step their games up, or Davidson might have every woman in the world on lock soon.

Treat her right or Pete Davidson will. — WhatserName (@IamEveryDayPpl) December 7, 2021

did u tell ur girl u love her today or does pete davidson have to do it? — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) December 8, 2021

Pete Davidson is the guy she tells you not to worry about — Kate🎄 (@ticketstocolson) December 8, 2021

For anyone baffled by the recent announcement, we’re sure more details will be released about Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus‘s relationship when The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs Thursday at 10:35 central time on NBC.