Lindsay Lohan eyes Mariah Carey’s Christmas crown with ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ cover

Halloween has come and gone for another year, and whether you love it, hate it, or are indifferent to it, the Christmas season is upon us – and Mariah Carey made sure to remind us of that fact with a tweet the other day, informing us it’s the time of the year to be subjected to her single ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ over and over again until Jan 1st.

Carey has been the undisputed queen of all mall playlists during the months of November and December for the longest time, but that may soon change – because an unlikely competitor has stepped into the arena: Lindsay Lohan, and her rendition of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’.

To catch you up, Lindsay Lohan is making her return to the screen in a Netflix holiday film titled Falling for Christmas, in which she will play a hotel heiress who has a skiing accident and consequently suffers from amnesia, and finds love with the man who owns the lodge in which she spends time recovering. Of course, it’s all going down during Christmas.

Lohan’s performance of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ will feature in the film, and whatever your feelings on Christmas music may be, perhaps this is the breath of fresh air we need in this niche. We’re sure that retail employees are still fatigued from hearing Mariah Carey on the radio day in and day out from last year, and the year before that, and the year before that. Perhaps this is the year we finally mix it up?

A final fun fact before we let you go, this won’t be the first time Lohan sings the Christmas classic, having famously performed the song previously in arguably her best-known film, Mean Girls, over 18 years ago now.

Falling For Christmas stars Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet and George Young, and it’s jingling its way onto Netflix on Nov. 10, 2022.