‘Literal chills’: Mournful fans react to ‘haunting’ new posthumous Mac Miller album ‘Balloonerism’

Posthumous albums are often among the most morally contentious pieces of music for fans. The idea that an artist may not have had the final say in creating an album is enough to compel some fans to boycott the work. For others, however, such releases offer a way to reconnect with an artist they never thought they’d hear again.

Tragically, Mac Miller left us far too soon, joining the too-many artists who still had so much to give. Regardless of your belief, though, it may be comforting for some of us to think of his passing as heaven needing him a bit sooner than the rest of us — and his recent album is a testament to that.

You read that right. To our surprise, a second posthumous album titled Balloonerism was just released on music platforms — and it was just another incredibly heartbreaking gift from Mac, to us.

Although it has been nearly seven years since Miller’s untimely passing shocked fans around the world, no one expected a second posthumous album to be released at all. Balloonerism had remained shelved since 2013, and many believed it would never see the light of day. Yet, against all odds, it has.

The album was recorded over a decade ago, but at the time, Miller’s mixtape Faces was released instead. Unlike many posthumous albums, Balloonerism was reportedly ready for release, with commissioned artwork and plans to share it with the world. But for some reason, those plans never materialized — until now. On November 16, an animated trailer teased the album’s official release, and as expected, opinions have been divided.

I hate posthumous albums or songs. Please let Mac Miller rest in peace!!!!!!! — m (@xenia_maz) January 2, 2025 I’m sorry but I HATE posthumous album releases unless it comes out that his family specifically requested it https://t.co/z0KdsoZI0k — big j (@daalienprincess) January 8, 2025

At the same time, many praised the professionalism and respect shown, as the album has been presented exactly as Mac Miller apparently intended, and a short film accompanied the musical release, adding even more depth to the project. A large majority of fans believe this album truly honored Miller’s legacy and, unlike many posthumous releases criticized for being money-grabbing schemes, Balloonerism is being seen as a heartfelt homage to one of the most talented rappers of recent years.

Unsurprisingly, it has only been a few hours since the release, and more and more opinions are surfacing online. Among the most celebrated aspects is the album’s lyricism — much like in many of Miller’s prior albums. “Seven years since Mac Miller’s death, and he’s still speaking to us through his music and Balloonerism is proof of that,” a user on X shared. Another commented, “My only gripe is that he’s not here to enjoy the reactions to his incredible experiment.”

7 years since Mac Miller death and he's still talking to us through his music and Balloonerism is proof of that. Listening to this is heartbreaking yet amazing. Mac was taken far too soon. Such a beautiful soul man I'm so grateful the Estate released this album #Balloonerism pic.twitter.com/cXCrUgC1HB — Po Muad'Dib (@posaidwhat) January 17, 2025 Mac Miller’s ‘Balloonerism’ is a true work of art from start to finish. It’s an ethereal collection of music that proves he was lightyears ahead of his time. My only gripe is he’s not here to enjoy the reactions to his incredible experiment.



Rest in peace Mac 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hal6L9Vm1X — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) January 17, 2025

Several tracks, including collaborations with SZA, delve into Miller’s struggles with addiction — the battle that ultimately led to his untimely passing. The late rapper, who was only 26, often used his music to candidly address his substance abuse issues and the likelihood of him being another name falling victim to his addiction. Tragically, on September 7, 2018, Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose. Two years later, his first posthumous album, Circles, was released.

Widely regarded as one of the best posthumous albums ever released, Circles arrived in 2020, completed by producer Jon Brion following Miller’s passing. While Balloonerism differs in that Miller himself finalized it, both albums are poised to be just as important to fans, standing tall alongside the rest of his celebrated discography.

