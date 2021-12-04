Rapper 50 Cent and pop singer Madonna traded some online barbs recently over some sexy photos the singer posted on her Instagram page.

Madonna posted the photos over Thanksgiving weekend and Instagram took them down because it said they violated its policy on nudity. However, Madonna later re-posted the photos with emojis on her nipples and they quickly went viral.

Instagram doesn’t allow female nipples, but it does allow for breastfeeding, art, mastectomy scars, and nipples on bodies that don’t present as females.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. …”

Take a look below.

The “In Da Club” rapper, who has made a hobby out of feuding online, had a few things to say about the 63-year-old singer’s post. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do ‘Like A Virgin’ at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up,” he said while also making fun of her pose.

Madonna, who is pretty used to being criticized for her lack of clothing, took the high road, or the Google Image search road, which honestly works pretty well. She posted a photo of the two from an MTV appearance together in 2003.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. …”

She said his response was “the least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

The rapper took the offending posts down but, screenshots, like photos you forgot about posing for 20 years ago, are forever. Madonna‘s post worked, though, because instead of doubling down 50 Cent apologized.

“OK I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in any way.”

👀 I must have hurt Madonna feelings,she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03🤷🏽‍♂️ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology pic.twitter.com/Kd0EdT5R95 — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2021

So that’s it. What could’ve flared into WW3 just flamed out with a whimper. Until next time.