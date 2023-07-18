‘Me getting to know myself’: Selena Gomez turns comments off for intimate rendition of ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Selena Gomez is no stranger to showcasing her vulnerabilities on camera. Whether it’s through her documentaries or music, the singer has never shied away from revealing her genuine feelings and thoughts to her fans and her latest TikTok video exemplifies this perfectly.

In a raw, unfiltered TikTok video, the singer shows an honest and vulnerable rendition of her hit single “Lose You to Love Me,” as she plays the piano. Alongside the beautiful heartfelt performance, Gomez also apologized for turning the comments off from the video, captioning the post by saying it was “the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.” As the clip reaches its final seconds, an emotive Gomez grimaces and exhales before turning the video off.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

Appearing insecure about her rendition of her own song, Gomez likely turned the comments off for a variety of reasons. Oftentimes a victim of negativity and toxicity online, Gomez has long been an advocate for the ending of cyberbullying, this time, actively advocating for herself by turning the comments off. Alternatively, the singer might also be hoping to get a stronger bond with fans by posting such a vulnerable video, allowing her audience to see an honest version of herself.

The song is also carefully chosen, as it belongs to her 2019 album Rare, with lyrics that trace back to a time when Gomez had to let go of things that held her back. Many fans interpret the song as an ode to her time with Justin Bieber. However, in the end, the song holds deep meaning for anyone who has had to prioritize their own happiness above all else.

Ultimately, the reason why she kept the comments off in the post is unknown, but one can only imagine the hateful words that could arise from posting such a simple yet raw clip of ourselves, especially with an audience of over 58 million followers on her TikTok account.