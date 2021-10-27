Megan Thee Stallion Rocks The Internet As Sexy Pinhead

There’s no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is just as much of a sex symbol as she is a talented rapper. With hit songs like “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer” it’s no doubt you’ve heard her music on the radio at some point. Not to mention, her new hot sauce promotion with Popeyes has so far been a roaring success.

Of course, with it being spooky season, it’s no surprise that Megan might have put together a Halloween costume. However, no one was expecting her to offer an incredibly sexy take on Pinhead. We know the reboot has already cast Jamie Clayton in the role, but Megan may have shown she should have gotten the part. Well, if you want a very unique take on Pinhead that is.

She shared the pictures of herself for #HottieWeen on Twitter and they have been blowing up all over the internet, even making it to the /r/horror subreddit with fans either impressed, excited, or just downright amused by her impressive costume.

OH MY GOD YOU ALWAYS GOT THE FUCKING SERVE pic.twitter.com/dewiqaoSU3 — ً (@SAYlTLlKEDAT) October 24, 2021

Side by Side of Megan Thee Stallion and Doug Bradley as Pinhead from HELLRAISER. pic.twitter.com/6obNJWkDoQ — Jay ⊃∪∩⪽ (@Jay_3085) October 24, 2021

Some noticed the costume has a striking resemblance…

i was thinking the same thing — sam🌈 (@crckbbe) October 24, 2021

Sometimes, coincidences are just too perfect not to share!

Twinsies — 一═デ︻ ѕтσσρу иαтнαи ︻デ═一 (@NGamer769) October 24, 2021

Fans of Pinhead can now play as him in Dead by Daylight but of course, he won’t look quite as hot as Megan Thee Stallion. What do you think of her take on the horror icon?