Meghan Trainor finally releases ‘Title’ music video

Six years ago, Meghan Trainor took the pop music industry by storm as she was announced Best New Artist at the 58th Grammy Awards. From the release of her debut 2014 album, “Title”, she generated another three hit singles, including the hit single “All About That Bass” which won an array of awards and was blasted all around the world.

Now, six years later, what was supposed to be her 5th single from her debut album, Trainor has released the music video for the single of the same name, “Title”, announcing to fans on TikTok that it would be available everywhere from December 15.

And on December 15 Trainor delivered by releasing the music video.

Since the release, fans have gone wild, and now it seems that the Grammy winner is making a comeback to the scene after taking a break to focus on raising her newborn son. So in the spirit of Christmas, we’ve compiled some of the best fan reactions to Meghan’s special release.

Why are people just now discovering title by Meghan trainor it’s been out since 2015 — Trin Trin☀️🦋 (@hotgirltrin571) December 15, 2021

It's 2015 all over again and I'm here for it — Martín (@martincoppolaa) December 16, 2021

Crying with you pic.twitter.com/flyUMhQqw5 — Meghan Trainor Updates (@trainormeghann) December 16, 2021

Meghan Trainor’s latest album “A Very Trainor Christmas” is now available to stream on all platforms. Is this your first time seeing Trainor’s belated music video? Let us know how you think it compares to her other audiovisual works in the usual place below!