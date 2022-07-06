Stranger Things‘ season four finale gave fans yet another phenomenal music moment, as Eddie Munson took to the roof of his trailer in the Upside Down and absolutely smashed Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” The band was thrilled with their inclusion in the show, but they aren’t the only lords of metal to have Eddie’s back.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things has done an amazing job in choosing its soundtrack, and with the introduction of metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), it’s no surprise that the climactic episode included a classic from the heavy metal archives. Not only was the band’s song used, but Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s own son, Tye Trujillo, actually provided background guitar tracks for the scene.

Another outfit from across the pond was also featured in a blink and you’ll miss it moment, too. British heavyweights Iron Maiden also chimed in with their support after their cassette was shown in episode five, leading the band’s official Twitter page to tweet, “We’re with you, Eddie!”

The band’s cassette, “Piece of Mind” (1983) was briefly seen as the gang rushed around the trailer to find some music that could bring Nancy Wheeler out of from Vecna’s mind hold, only to find Eddie’s more intense tastes on offer. This resulted in the hilarious delivery of the line “This is music!”

What is also interesting about the use of this specific cassette is that it features the band’s iconic mascot, who is also called Eddie, and has become an integral part of the band’s aesthetic. Iron Maiden is not the first group to reach out to the show on social media, as Kate Bush and Metallica have both felt the love after Stranger Things reignited fans’ passion, and introduced a whole new generation to their music.