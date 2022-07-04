The following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things has always featured some of the best music of the 80s helping to remind and reignite people’s passion for the classics, with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” reaching number one on iTunes thanks to its use in season four, part one.

In the recently released finale, fans have a new song to rediscover (or discover depending on your age) as metal head and true hero Eddie Munson absolutely shredded the guitar playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

In a valiant fight back against the Upside Down and Vecna, Eddie and Dustin served as bait to draw away the demon-bats putting Eddie’s musical skills to use in an epic showdown. Stood atop his trailer, set against a smoky black sky, punctuated with cracks of red lighting, Eddie brought out his guitar and pic and dedicated the song to Vecna’s first victim, Chrissy. He then lets rip gaining the attention of the swarm of demon-bats drawing them away from Vecna’s creepy lair. The song was a perfect choice, and according to Loudwire, the show had more involvement from the Metallica family than a simple signing off on the song’s use.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s own son, Tye Trujillo, provided some additional guitar tracks for the song. Though only 17 years old, Tye has already proved himself as a talented musician, playing in his own band, OTTTO, and having sat in with Korn and Suicidal Tendencies on their shows as well. His father was a proud pop showing just how proud he was of his son over on Instagram.

The main guitar solo however was indeed the actor Joe Quinn, who practiced like crazy for the scene, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I remember Skyping with the brothers before I signed on, and they weren’t giving away very much. They sent me a couple emails asking if I played guitar and I said yes I did. Then they sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing”

It would seem that the actor has been rather modest in regards to his abilities with the Duffer brothers gushing over Quinn to Entertainment Weekly with Ross Duffer saying, “We cast Joe Quinn, not knowing he’s an incredible musician, as well as being this magnificent actor. So we were very lucky. I just remember that we texted him or called him and said, “Hey, by the way, can you play guitar?” And he’s pretty modest, so he’s like, “Yeah, I’m pretty good.” He’s more than pretty good. He’s amazing.”

The musical collaboration of Quinn and Trujillo created one of the best scenes of the entire season, you can’t really get more metal than playing a Metallica song on your roof to summon an army of deadly demon-bats, in order to allow your friends to defeat a demon in a dimension akin to hell now, can you?

You can now watch all of Stranger Things season four on Netflix.