An iconic ’80s song skyrockets to the top of the iTunes charts after that ‘Stranger Things’ scene

Spoiler alert for Stranger Things season four episode four, “Dear Billy”

A classic ’80s track has skyrocketed (or rather, run-up) to the top of the iTunes charts after it was featured in what fans are calling the best scene in Stranger Things season four.

In episode four, “Dear Billy”, Max (Sadie Sink) is being hunted by Vecna in the Upside Down. All seems lost for Hawkins’ resident redhead until Dustin and the squad play her favorite song — Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)” — and open up a portal to the real world. Max then makes a run for the portal, avoiding falling debris as her IRL body ascends and the song plays. It’s a wickedly good scene.

The song skyrocketed to the number one spot on the US iTunes charts after the episode was released on Friday. According to The Wrap, it’s the first time Bush’s iconic track has hit the top of the streaming charts since its premiere in 1985. It peaked at no. 3 in the UK’s singles charts, per the outlet.

So it should come as no surprise Stranger Things fans have been frothing over the song since they watched the scene. Folks on TikTok joked they were “not okay” after the scene and couldn’t stop listening to the song’s chorus.

“I’m never going to be able to listen to this song without being stressed out of my mind again. Just hearing it now is making my heart rate speed up and my hands shake. Thanks, Stranger Things,” said one TikToker.

“Finishing Stranger Things season four and immediately making this song the soundtrack to my life for the next two weeks until the sounds of it makes me violent,” added another.

Several on Twitter said the scene might be the best in the season or even the show.

“‘Dear Billy’ is genuinely the best episode in the entirety of Stranger Things. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. The last five minutes? Masterpiece. The incorporation of “Running Up That Hill”? Incredible. Sadie Sink? Emmy award-worthy,” one joked.

dear billy is genuinely the best episode in the entirety of stranger things, i was on the edge of my seat the whole time. the last 5 minutes? masterpiece. the incorporation of running up that hill? incredible. sadie sink? emmy award worthy #StrangerThings4 — eman (@actuallyeman) May 27, 2022

“The tension, the music, the symbolism. Max has been so well written this season,” added another.

This might be the best scene in all of #StrangerThings4.



The tension, the music, the symbolism. Max has been so well written this season. pic.twitter.com/bb4G6aQhDR — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 28, 2022

she do be running up that hill tho. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/HAeHkCGgiY — Julian Rizzo-Smith (@GayWeebDisaster) May 30, 2022

Me hearing the “Run Up that Hill” by Kate Bush on Dear Billy episode from #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/M153o8bopq — 07 Strings (@harpstrings_07) May 27, 2022

“dear billy” being one of the best episodes this season, the little montage of max’s memories made me cry so much, the running scene whilst running up that hill was playing a MASTERPIECE. #StrangerThings4 — jordan (@jordanhighfiel) May 28, 2022

me watching max’s flashbacks while listening to running up that hill #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/BZXWS9J87J — niamh (@niamhohaire) May 27, 2022

